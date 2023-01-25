CASA of Caroline adds 4 new volunteers

DENTON — Most nonprofit organizations will agree that volunteers are an integral part of the important work they do in the community ,and every organization will tell you that they have the best volunteers. But at CASA of Caroline, the volunteers are the backbone of the organization. Without them, CASA could not provide voices to children who’ve experienced abuse or neglect and placed in foster care. Without them, CASA could not fulfill its mission.
On Nov. 18, CASA of Caroline welcomed four new volunteers who successfully completed the 30-hour pre-service training program and made the commitment to advocate on behalf of children in foster care. The Honorable Heather L. Price administered the CASA oath to Jennifer Riley of Denton, Kelly Hayman of Ridgely, and sisters Cindy Carlile and Sue Bradbury, both from Denton.
Prior to the official swearing in, Price noted the important role of a CASA volunteer and thanked the women for their hard work to successfully complete the class, as well as their commitment to serving the children in Caroline County foster care.
“As CASA’s, you all provide valuable information for us, as judges, to consider when deciding what’s in the best interest of a child. I appreciate you all and the work that you do,” she said after administering the oath.
Family Magistrate S. Craig Sewell also attended the swearing-in and remarked how important the reports provided by CASA volunteers are to his ability to make the best possible recommendations and decisions for each child in need of assistance who appears in court.
“There is no way I could ever place a value on the work that you do,” he stated.
“We are beyond thrilled to have these four women as CASA volunteers,” said Amy Horne, executive director for CASA of Caroline. “Not only do each of them bring valuable experiences as mothers, nurses, caregivers, and members of the community, but they also bring their hearts and a passion for children.”
Horne also stated that this class of volunteers was unique because CASA of Caroline is trying a team model for the first time.
“Cindy and Sue are sisters, and they approached me about working a case and advocating for a child together, as a team. I know this model has been extremely effective in other jurisdictions, so we’re excited to launch it here in Caroline County,” Horne said. “The investigative and advocacy work involved with being a CASA can be emotionally draining ,and while we provide supervision for all our volunteers, we see a huge benefit for volunteers to have a built-in support system. Without both parties being sworn in by the court as advocates, they would not be able to share information due to confidentiality. Also, it’s an extra set of eyes on that child who has already experienced abuse or neglect.”
CASA of Caroline is planning its next pre-service training class to start in late-March. Community members who are interested in learning more about ways to support CASA or applying to become a volunteer advocate may contact Amy Horne at 410-479-8301 or casacaroline100@gmail.com. More information is also available at www.carolinecasa.org.
