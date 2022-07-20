CASA get new Executive Director

Amy Horne become the new executive director of CASA of Caroline. She wears many hats in this role like fundraiser, but her main interest is getting more volunteers. She says it takes empathy and about five hours a month.

 PHOTO By TOM MCCALL

DENTON — Caroline County has a new CASA executive director. Amy Horne is replacing Shelly Kulp, LCSW and MSW, who was there for five years. Horne is the daughter of the late Judge William Horne so CASA of Caroline has been on her radar for a long time. She really takes the mission of helping neglected or abused children to heart and already has experience working within the CASA family.

