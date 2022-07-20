DENTON — Caroline County has a new CASA executive director. Amy Horne is replacing Shelly Kulp, LCSW and MSW, who was there for five years. Horne is the daughter of the late Judge William Horne so CASA of Caroline has been on her radar for a long time. She really takes the mission of helping neglected or abused children to heart and already has experience working within the CASA family.
“I was hired in January of 2019 as outreach coordinator. In early 2020, the board decided to give me a new title which was director of outreach and partnerships,” she said.
“Shelly and I worked very well as a team for the two plus years that it was just the two of us here in the office. And I really feel like our board of directors and Shelly and I, we are all working together to make this transition as seamless as possible,” Horne said.
She looks back to her father’s legacy in the legal community and his recent passing as touchstones for taking this job.
“For me it is a little bit personal. It is part of carrying on my dad’s legacy. My dad believed so much in the CASA mission having been a Talbot County Circuit Court judge. It is a little bit bittersweet that he missed me becoming executive director by about three months,” Horne said.
She also is committed to the people of Caroline County.
“It is about how much I love the people of Caroline County. And it is really about serving and protecting the children and working to strengthen families,” she said.
There are national and state layers to CASA.
“National CASA is starting their new executive director on-boarding program. It is a once a week class that runs July through September. In that class we will be reviewing national standards that they set forth for all CASA programs. We also have Maryland CASA as another umbrella that we fall under. They do more legislative advocacy. We don’t get any money from our CASA umbrellas. In fact we have to pay them to be members,” she said.
So fundraising is part of her responsibility.
“I am sure you have heard of the duck derby. That is not our biggest fundraiser. Look I have a bag of ducks. We do a lot of things with the Caroline Nonprofit Network, which has been awesome for us to really expand our reach in Caroline County. Then we have our summer appeal and our holiday appeal. Our biggest one, our signature one is Pinwheels for Prevention campaign. That is what we have done the last two years in a row and I see that growing and growing,” she said.
CASA also gets funding from local foundations, such as the Women and Girls Fund, The Caroline Foundation and the Caroline County Commissioners. All of this is great, but there is something they need even more.
“What we need the most right now is more volunteers. We have children coming in the system all the time, and we really need volunteers to meet that need. To be a volunteer you need to have empathy and good communication skills. You need to be willing to learn a little bit about child welfare laws. You need to go through our training,” she said.
She said it only takes about five hours a month to be a CASA volunteer. A CASA volunteer is consistent reliable adult, who helps the child navigate the the child welfare system and gives them a voice. Learning to recognize the signs of abuse and neglect is the cornerstone of a good volunteer. They have eight volunteers now, but she is focused on getting more.
Putting a finger on the underlying problem of inattentive or abusive parents is clear to Horne.
“The bigger problem than poverty is substance abuse. Far and away, absolutely, it is substance abuse. The majority of children that we are serving, their parents have some sort of substance abuse problem. It does seem to be more opiates than alcohol,” she said.
The lack of resources on the Mid-Shore for rehabilitation is pronounced. Often times parents in the CASA program are required to take classes. Something as small as transportation can keep them from completing these. But Horne remains positive.
“What I am hopeful of is that we can continue to provide a CASA volunteer for every child who is adjudicated as a child in need of assistance here in Caroline County. I am also hopeful that through the outreach and awareness work we are doing, that we can bring that number of children in need of assistance down,” she said. One of Horne’s favorite lines is that she hopes to be put out of a job one day for lack of abused and neglected children.
As if all this work wasn’t enough, Horne has also just been named the new president of the local Rotary. Angel Perez is her vice president. She is also working on a Master of Social Work degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.