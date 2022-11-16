DENTON – CASA of Caroline hosted its second annual Veterans Day Heroes Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, at the Denton Diner.
About two dozen diners, including Court-Appointed Special Advocate volunteers and U.S. military veterans from the Navy, Army, Marine Corps and Air Force attended.
Hillsboro resident and World War II veteran Ernst Selig, who turned 100 years old May 5, was a special guest, arriving about 9 a.m. Denton Council Member and Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran Keith Johnson introduced Selig, and Del. Jeff Ghrist, R-36-Caroline, presented Selig with two citations from the Office of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland General Assembly.
Calling Selig, who arrived in his Army uniform, a member of the “greatest generation,” Johnson said, “Mr. Selig came from Germany at age of 15, and he ended up enlisting in the United States Army and served in World War II in Italy. You see he came in today with some of his ribbons; we see his Bronze Star. There’s history of valor. He has a Purple Heart, which means he was injured in service to his country.” Selig never saw his parents again.
Ghrist shared that residents of Caroline County have served in every U.S. war, including the Revolutionary War.
Veterans enjoyed a breakfast from the menu. Local officials and CASA volunteers welcomed and dined with them, including CASA Executive Director Amy Horne; Denton Mayor Abigail McNinch; CASA board member, CASA volunteer and His Hope Ministries Executive Director Stefanie Johnson; and Town Manager Scott Getchell.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing that they’ve done this,” McNinch said. “It’s the community supporting the community.”
The purpose of the complimentary breakfast was to “recognize that we’ve got a lot of heroes here, those who’ve sacrificed a lot for our country, and those who give so much to help those kids who are vulnerable and in foster care,” Horne said.
“I actually looked up the numbers this morning,” she said. “In 2019, there were more kids in foster care than people who died in World Wars I and II, and Vietnam combined,” or “over 600,000 kids.”
The keynote speaker was the Honorable Karen Murphy Jensen of Denton.
“Veterans had to fight to defend our liberties, and these CASA volunteers fight to defend these kids, so it’s a nice juxtaposition,” Jensen said as folks gathered.
CASA volunteers are members of the community who are specially trained and appointed by judges to advocate for abused and neglected children in court. Their mission is to help the children to move out of foster care and into a safe home environment as quickly as possible.
Jensen said she was “very honored” to address those gathered, and dedicated her comments to CASA volunteers and “of course, to all of you who have served our country in the military.”
She said she especially wanted to honor her father-in-law, Denton physician Dr. Christian Jensen, 89, who served in the Navy on active duty and in the Navy Reserve for 42 years. His reserve service as a doctor included “being on the front lines in Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm,” Judge Jensen said.
“He was called up, and could have said no, but he didn’t,” she said. “That is part of my heritage. And I’m very grateful for him and for his service and for his love of country, but (also) his love of God and how he continues to serve people every day here in Caroline County.”
“And I am equally proud of you,” Dr. Jensen told his daughter-in-law.
Judge Jensen served on the Caroline County Circuit Court, second Judicial Circuit, from 1999 to 2016, presiding over many cases involving children.
“About the time that I came on the bench, things started to change in the world of foster care,” she said. Prior to her judicial service, “foster care was a little bit of a mess nationally because kids went into foster care and never really came out of foster care and ... there was no permanency for that child.”
Federal and state legislatures began to mandate changes to the foster system. Through the “forward-thinking” efforts of Judge Owen Wise, Jensen said the CASA program began to come together in Caroline County in the early 2000s.
She said the program, from the court’s perspective, helps provide “constancy” and a “totally child-centered perspective.”
Jensen praised the “fabulous lawyers” and “marvelous” social workers who serve several children at a time in their practices. But a CASA volunteer works with only one child at a time; his or her “total focus is on the child,” she said.
She encouraged attendees to reach out to help children through community programs, such as the YMCA mentoring program, His Hope Ministries, the Caroline Food for Learning Backpack program, and the CASA program with a motivation to “listen, learn and love.”
“Have compassion for the child, especially older kids, because people get so quick to label older kids with behavioral issues like, ‘That’s a bad kid.’ You’ve got to find a way to be compassionate with these children because if we’re not going to do it, I don’t know who else is going to do it,” Jensen said.
Shore United Bank sponsored the breakfast. “We couldn’t do it without their partnership,” Horne said.
For more information about CASA of Caroline, please visit carolinecasa.org.
