EASTON — With the Honorable Stephen Kehoe and the Honorable Jamie Adkins presiding, CASA of the Mid-Shore’s newest Court Appointed Special Advocates were sworn in by Talbot County Circuit Court Clerk Kathi Duvall in the Talbot County Circuit Courthouse on May 24. Introduced to the Court by CASA Executive Director Robin Davenport, the new volunteers took an oath promising to advocate for the best interest of children under court protection.
Kehoe warmly welcomed the new volunteers to his courtroom, where he stressed the importance of CASA’s input in challenging cases. The judge offered his thanks for their dedication to some of Talbot County’s most vulnerable children, sharing his belief that, “People often say that children are our future, but really, children are our present and most urgent obligation.”
Magistrate Jamie Adkins echoed the judge’s comments, adding she is honored to work with people who choose to invest their energy, heart and time working to improve the lives of maltreated children needing support.
Court Appointed Special Advocates are officers of the court who provide assessments and recommendations to the judge regarding the needs of the child to whom they are appointed. Judges rely on information from CASAs, often considering them the eyes and ears of the court. CASA volunteers advocate for service provision to meet children’s needs and assist in seeking a permanent resolution for each child’s life as quickly and safely as possible. Most importantly, CASA volunteers get to know their appointed children and frequently become one of the most consistent adults in children’s lives.
“Our program strives to ensure that all children under court protection due to maltreatment or their parents’ inability to safely care for them receive needed services and a safe, permanent home. CASA volunteers work passionately to help improve the lives of vulnerable children to assist them in growing to their full potential,” said Davenport.
She added, “We encourage men and women from throughout our region to consider this unique volunteer opportunity.”
To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer in Talbot, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Kent counties, contact CASA of the Mid-Shore at 410-822-2866 or visit www.casamidshore.org.
