Caroline Sheriff Donald Baker Jr. plants a pinwheel in the community garden. Law enforcement is not always the point of the spear when it comes to child abuse. It takes a grassroots effort to identify a problem, then the sheriff’s team can come in to help.
Nick Tindall, executive director of the Caroline County Arts Council, and Megan Krizovensky, program director at the Foundry, show off the pinwheels on the gallery walls. They dedicated a couple of rooms to this CASA effort.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Kelsey Rowe came out to support the pinwheel event.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
From left, Amy Horne, Stefanie Johnson and Angel Perez take a selfie with a hashtag to support preventing child abuse.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Some of the CASA of Caroline board members came to the community garden pinwheel planting event.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Beautiful and tasty butter pinwheel cookies were made by Jeanne Scott of Mill Stream Farm. A hundred lucky people got one.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Tracey Snyder, executive director of the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce, came out to show her support for the CASA event.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Amy Horne, left, and Julie Quick show that doing good can be fun too as they participate in CASA’s Pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention event.
DENTON — The blue and silver pinwheels are spinning to honor CASA and the work the organization does to prevent child abuse in Caroline County. A group of concerned citizens came together in the Denton Community Garden behind the Foundry on April 5 to kick off their Pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention program. This is coordinated with a countywide effort to get kids to draw over 1,000 pinwheels on paper to heighten awareness of the problem.
“I have seen what the victims of child abuse endure through time. It is hard. On behalf of the (CASA) board, I want to thank each of those that have served as advocates, because they are the voice of the children that they truly deserve,” said President Keith Johnson.
There were a few prominent stakeholders who were asked to speak. Candy Morris is the coordonater for the Child Advocacy Center in Caroline County.
“This event means the world to us. Child Abuse Prevention Month is a very touching month to not only promote awareness, but to educate the community. According to national statistics on child abuse, more than 600,000 children are abused each year. Alone in 2022, the Child Advocacy Center served approximately 40 children in our small community. We work on a very emergency response basis. So, thank you to all the partners who work with us and thank you Amy (Horne) at CASA. Every child needs a hero, please be one of those,” Morris said.
Amy Horne, executive director of Caroline CASA, said, “According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in seven children experienced some form of abuse in the last year. Those are only the ones that are reported. That is why an event like this, to create awareness, is important. Police are not knocking on doors to find people and see what is happening. It is up to all of us here in the community. Every single one of us can play an integral role in ending abuse and neglect.
“We can reduce stigma and support survivors and create an environment where all kids feel safe. Let’s continue to show that Caroline County is a safe place for children and families.”
The Foundry also got involved by displaying Pinwheels of Hope on the gallery walls. There were over 1,000 of these colorful drawings made by Caroline County Public School students from many towns. All of the elementary schools and high schools contributed.. The pinwheel art can be seen up and down Market street from Pizza Empire to the Market Street Public House and the Library.
An aunt and niece duo, Stacy Meiklejohn and Maddi Meiklejohn, were present in the garden.
Stacey said, “I am excited to check out the Foundry because I have lived here for quite some time and I have never been in there.”
There is wisdom of reaching out to the vulnerable before they are hurt. There is a saying from Frederick Douglas, “That it is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”
Horne continued this thought, “We want people to stop (abuse) before it has long-lasting effects. A lot of times it is just getting the family connected to the resources they need. There is no shame in reaching out for help. We are not judging.”
Jeanne Scott of Mill Stream Farm made 100 pinwheel cookies. They were buttery and blue.
There were many sponsors including Preston Automotive Group, Choptank, M&T Bank, For All Seasons, Mid-Shore Community Foundation, the Denton Diner and Purple Peake CBD.
Federalsburg held its own planting with 100 pinwheels. The Lions and M&M Refrigeration, the Town of Federalsburg and Win Transport came out to support that effort.
From all the sponsors to CASA to law enforcement and the court system, it was clear that the effort to protect children is a community project.
