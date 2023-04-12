DENTON — The blue and silver pinwheels are spinning to honor CASA and the work the organization does to prevent child abuse in Caroline County. A group of concerned citizens came together in the Denton Community Garden behind the Foundry on April 5 to kick off their Pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention program. This is coordinated with a countywide effort to get kids to draw over 1,000 pinwheels on paper to heighten awareness of the problem.


