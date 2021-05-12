EASTON — After COVID-19 canceled thousands of events across Maryland and the Shore last year, local catering companies are finally seeing business return to normal thanks to eased restrictions in the state.
For companies that had to adapt to new business models to stay afloat last year, events coming back in near full-force are a welcome sight for local caterers. Many are eager to jump right back into their busy pre-pandemic schedules.
Weddings are a large part of business for Garden and Garnish in Trappe, but the pandemic caused a majority of their events to be canceled or pushed back to 2021 or 2022, said Cathy Schmidt, co-owner of Garden and Garnish with her husband Brian.
“Our revenue was down maybe 70 percent last year, so that’s pretty crippling,” Schmidt said.
Seeing that many people were afraid to go out to restaurants at all, the Schmidts pivoted to offering ready-to-go meals delivered to their customers’ homes to keep business going in April 2020. The couple started creating new themed lunch and dinner menus every two weeks for their meal delivery offerings, which received positive reviews from the community.
“Let me tell you, we tried so many different menus that we felt really rejuvenated,” Schmidt said, laughing. “I mean, you’re trying to make the best of it, right? ... It was almost like a year of experiment.”
The Schmidts are getting back to their regular catering schedule now that some coronavirus restrictions are easing, but they’re still following safety guidelines to protect themselves and their customers. One option they offered even before the state shutdowns is fully catered meal dropoff, which has only grown more popular since the pandemic started.
Schmidt has also noticed that people are having smaller events to limit exposure.
“They’re ready to be with their friends, they’re ready to be with their families, they’re ready to start celebrating these important things in their lives,” Schmidt said.
For Humble Hearts Catering and Events in Centreville, co-owners Alicia Boyd and Ashley Harris were still putting plans together for their business when the pandemic hit in March 2020.
Inspired by their moms and grandmothers, the company officially started in 2018 as a part-time venture, with Boyd serving as the catering director and Harris as the events director. In January 2020, both women made the decision to leave their full-time jobs and jump entirely into working at Humble Hearts, just two months before COVID hit.
The pandemic provided the women with “an opportunity to do a quick pivot” into meal deliveries across the mid-shore counties and Annapolis, Alicia said, describing it as a unique chance to continue catering in a different form. The two also provided boxed meals for special occasions and holidays.
Although they’re not doing meal deliveries anymore as they transition back into the normal catering flow, Boyd and Harris are still careful to put the right COVID precautions in place for their upcoming bookings. Much of their caution is based on the client’s level of comfort, they said.
Now that restrictions are easing, Boyd and Harris are looking forward to a promising future and feel “pretty blessed” to have stayed afloat during the pandemic.
“We’re just hoping to continue to grow and be a viable presence in our community,” Boyd said.
For Susan Joy, the owner of Blue Heron Catering in Easton, the statewide lockdowns caused her company to lose all of their party business. Pre-pandemic, she typically catered weddings, cocktail parties and fundraising events for 200 to 600 people, along with providing personal chef services for several clients.
To keep Blue Heron going, Joy and her staff switched to serving takeaway meals to locals, focusing on serving around holidays like St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, which did well, Joy said. Her company also served meals to the National Guard during the pandemic, which helped the company even more.
Blue Heron also catered to quite a few micro weddings during the pandemic, often with only a small, COVID-tested wedding party present. A lot of people just wanted the company to drop off food without any staffing, Joy said.
Now that restrictions on gathering sizes are easing up in the state, Joy is finding herself booked up with a backlog of weddings from 2020, in addition to the previously scheduled 2021 weddings. She’s also sent referrals to other caterers because she’s just not able to take on more business some days.
With the busy season starting again, Joy is also finding staffing to be a struggle, stating that some are afraid to come back to work while others are choosing to remain on unemployment.
“In this business, staff is one of your biggest assets, and if you have great staff you want to hold onto them, so that was our biggest priority,” she said.
Despite many companies losing much of their profit or even closing last year, Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans provided some additional funding to struggling small businesses and their staff across the state. Garden & Garnish, Humble Hearts and Blue Heron were all able to stay afloat in part due to the loans.
“We went into this pandemic with a strong business and you know, we struggled a little bit, and I think we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Joy said.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton. You can reach her at njones@chespub.com and follow her on Twitter @_nataliemjones.
