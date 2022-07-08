EASTON — Nicole Caudell has thrown her hat in the ring for Talbot County Clerk of Court. She is a proud military brat and graduate of the former Kiddie Kollege in Easton, where her academic and political pursuits were launched.
A law school graduate, Caudell diligently worked for nearly 14 years as a criminal clerk, starting as a temp and shortly after becoming a full-time employee. Her duties included in-person customer service while answering phones and processing criminal cases such as indictments, appeals, expungements and search and seizure warrants.
As a cashier for civil and criminal cases, she helped patrons use the indexes to search for judgments and divorce decrees. Daily, Caudell interfaced with a court management system which processed cases electronically.
She said she is tech-savvy, which will help her to steward further advances by out-of-the-box creative thinking and has people skills to communicate with diverse individuals effectively.
An empathetic leader, Caudell has the skill set, temperament, and dedication to excellence to advance the purview of the Talbot County Clerk of Court’s Office, according to supporters.
Caudell is a registered Democrat and will face incumbent Kathi Dulin Duvall, a Republican, in the general election in November.
