Tali Oxnam, chair of the master plan committee, offers remarks to the assembled board members, donors and Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum staff. In front of her is a beam that will be placed in the new visitor center. Everyone present took a sharpie in hand and signed the beam.
Jeanie Haddaway Riccio, secretary of Department of Natural Resources, mentioned the very beginning of the museum 57 years ago, “Our founders paid $1,000 to move the lighthouse here. What a leap of faith.” She addressed a crowd of around 40 donors, museum supporters and staff.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeanie Haddaway Riccio signs the beam that will be placed in Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s new visitor center. She also gave remarks.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Del. John Mautz, R-37B, and Del. Chris Adams, R37B, both offer their signatures to the new building beam at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
ST. MICHAELS — A group of about 40 board members, donors, politicians signed a long steel beam at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum on Aug. 2. It was kind of like a ground breaking, but the sharpies were used to sign a long metal beam that will go in the new, roughly 11,000 square foot welcome center.
There were chairs lined up in rows in the shade of tall loblolly pines. A simple lectern and public address system was set up. This was a moment of celebration for the museum that hopes to have this new hallmark facility open by fall of 2023. It will change the flow of the whole museum as it will become the new first point of contact with guests. The welcome center will have exhibits, and the museum store will move over there.
“The master plan began about five years ago. And this is our second phase. The first phase was the library collections phase that we just wrapped up. We started with all the collections to have them more secure in an archival fashion. We are a museum. Ships plans to photographs not to mention boats. The new building shifts the whole campus to one end and then you work your way through. It will enhance the whole property itself- educational efforts, programs, events and exhibits," said Tali Oxnam, chair of the master plan committee.
She said she has been on the board for six or seven years, "Before that my husband was on the board, and before that my dad was. It is a family thing."
Rabbi Peter Hyman not only gave a blessing, but also qualified as a sailor who can tie a bowline knot.
“We started to envision the CBMM master plan five years ago. Thanks to the enormous effort of the staff, the donors and friends of the museum, we can celebrate completing phase one, which is the opening of the Norman and Ellen Plummer center for museum collections. Phase two is the welcome center in SW corner. Our vision wouldn’t be complete without state of Maryland,” Oxnam said.
Jeannie Haddaway Riccio, Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, said, “It is not a visit when you come to the museum, it is an experience. My husband and I were married here 17 years ago. I say that to highlight what an impact this place has on locals and natives of the county, but obviously the reach goes very far beyond just Talbot County. With your 57 year history here you have continued to grow and flourish your programs. No surprise that the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is a major economic driver for the state of Maryland. As secretary I also have to commend you for your focus on the environment and our natural resources.
“57 years ago our founders paid $1,000 to move the lighthouse here. What a leap of faith,” she said.
Pete Lesher, chief curator, took to the lectern.
“This is a transformative moment. This will be a different museum because of this building. We are not dedicated to nostalgia. We are interested in using history to be better stewards of the Chesapeake Bay. We use not my stories but their stories. Gunning, harvesting from the shoreline. This exhibition will also house ship models. Models of boats with stories. Mark this piece of steel. All of you, please, follow Secretary Haddaway Riccio to make your mark on this beam that will go into the building,” Lesher invited.
Those gathered signed their names and some put hopeful messages on the metal surface too.
