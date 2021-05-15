ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum has expanded its members-only marina. The museum has added ten new boat slips to its waterfront marina in St. Michaels — bringing its total to 55 slips.
The new slips are also able to accommodate larger boats, CBMM officials said.
The marina improvements also include improved Wi-F, climate-controlled showers, bicycles and picnic tables for CBMM members who use the marina.
“We look forward to welcoming even more guests to our marina this summer,” said Shannon Mitchell, CBMM’s guest experience and events manager. “Located in the heart of St. Michaels’ historic district along St. Michaels Harbor and the Miles River, our marina is just a short walk to restaurants, specialty shops, and other attractions, making a stay with us one of the best ways to experience all our town has to offer.”
The marina is open for docking seven days a week with overnight privileges are available for CBMM members at higher membership levels.
