ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s waterfront campus offered a step back in time last weekend at the 35th Antique & Classic Boat Festival and Coastal Arts Fair.
Over three days, more than 3,000 guests attended the annual festival, which is organized by the Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society.
“It was a fantastic weekend with beautiful weather,” ACBS-Chesapeake Bay Chapter Festival Chair Alicia Boardman said. “The ACBS-Chesapeake Bay Chapter is really ecstatic with the turnout. We had 93 boats built at the kids’ build-a-boat program, and we also gave more than 125 people boat rides on antique and classic boats. That is what is all about for us. Getting folks out on the water and building boats is how we preserve the history of our craft.
“Many thanks to awesome staff at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. We couldn’t do any of this without CBMM’s tremendous support.”
There were more than 80 exhibiting antique and classic boats spread around CBMM’s campus and docks, and other highlights included a juried coastal arts fair, a full slate of informative seminars, and free boat rides on the Miles River offered by ACBS members. The Golden Cup, a DJ who spins classic tunes from the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s, provided a fitting soundtrack for the festivities.
This year’s edition highlighted the theme of “Show Us Your First Love,” inviting boat owners to display their boats and share stories about what first launched their love of classic and antique boats.
Check cbmm.org for the full schedule of upcoming CBMM events, including Big Band Night (July 1), Watermen’s Appreciation Day (Aug. 13), and Charity Boat Auction (Sept. 2).
