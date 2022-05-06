The Council of American Maritime Museums met for its annual conference April 27–30 at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, drawing participants from nearly 30 maritime museums in the U.S. and Europe.
ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum hosted the annual conference of the Council of American Maritime Museums (CAMM) on its St. Michaels campus from April 27–30, 2022. Held in-person for the first time since 2019, this year’s conference included participants from nearly 30 maritime museums from the United States and Europe, in addition to several from other affiliated organizations.
The Council of American Maritime Museums was founded in 1974 to bring together institutions working toward the preservation and interpretation of North America’s maritime heritage. CAMM fosters friendship and cooperation among member institutions and promotes research, exhibition, publication and mutual assistance among practitioners within the maritime heritage field. CBMM’s chief curator, Pete Lesher, was recently elected vice president of CAMM, and presentations at this year’s conference were given by Lesher; Jill Ferris, CBMM’s senior director of engagement, learning, & interpretation; and John Seidel, a member of CBMM’s Board of Governors.
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is located at 213 Talbot Street in St. Michaels. The museum offers a variety of programs, workshops, exhibitions and a working shipyard with a floating fleet of historic vessels. More information is available online at www.cbmm.org.
