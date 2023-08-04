Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is hosting the 10th annual Souls at Sea ceremony

In partnership with the Universal Sailing Club, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is hosting the 10th annual Souls at Sea ceremony on Aug. 19, starting at 1 p.m. Drawing on African traditions, this is an on-water remembrance and libation ceremony honoring ancestors lost during the Middle Passage.

 SUBMITTED

ST. MICHAELS — Regina Hartfield found a community to share her passion for being on the water through the Universal Sailing Club, the Baltimore-based organization that has sought to create connections, encourage fellowship and spread knowledge among Black sailors within the Chesapeake Bay region for more than two decades.


  

