Roy Walsh’s pen-and-ink drawing of goose hunting from a pit blind appeared in his book, "Gunning the Chesapeake," and will be exhibited by Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum at the Waterfowl Festival on Nov. 11-13.
Roy E. Walsh, collection of Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, gift of Robert Hockaday Jr., 2018.31.13.
Roy Walsh’s pen-and-ink with watercolor work of a baldpate duck in flight will appear in the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s exhibit at the Waterfowl Festival on Nov. 11-13.
Roy E. Walsh, collection of Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, gift of Robert Hockaday Jr., 2018.31.11.
Roy Walsh’s pen-and-ink drawing of goose hunting from a pit blind appeared in his book, "Gunning the Chesapeake," and will be exhibited by Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum at the Waterfowl Festival on Nov. 11-13.
Roy E. Walsh, collection of Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, gift of Robert Hockaday Jr., 2018.31.13.
ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will present "Gunning the Chesapeake: The Artwork and Guidance of Roy E. Walsh" at Easton’s annual Waterfowl Festival.
The exhibition curated from CBMM’s extensive waterfowling collection showcases a selection of Walsh’s original artworks and decoys by the carvers whose work he touted in his 1960 book, "Gunning the Chesapeake: Duck and Goose Shooting on the Eastern Shore." It will be on display as part of the Artifacts Exhibit at Easton High School throughout the festival, which runs Nov. 11-13.
A waterfowl ornithologist and hunter, Walsh published "Gunning the Chesapeake" as a guide for the amateur or seasoned hunter, describing how, when and where waterfowl may be taken on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
In addition to photographs, he illustrated the book with pen-and-ink drawings explaining arrangements of decoy rigs relative to a duck blind location and the direction of the wind. Further etchings and pen-and-ink illustrations open each chapter.
“What’s exciting is this is the first time these artworks will be exhibited since they were given to CBMM a few years ago,” said Chief Curator Pete Lesher.
Alongside Walsh’s original artworks in this exhibition will be decoys by the carvers featured in the book, including the Ward Brothers of Crisfield, Charlie Joiner of Chestertown, Jessie Urie of Rock Hall and the Elliott Brothers of Easton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.