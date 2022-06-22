CCPS bids farewell to retiring staff

Caroline County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Derek Simmons presents a piece of custom art to Susan R. McCandless, who worked in multiple positions in the school system during her career, including the central office. She retired as principal of Denton Elementary.
DENTON — Caroline County Public Schools said a bittersweet goodbye to 25 retirees this month with celebrations, gifts and heartfelt well wishes from colleagues and friends.
In honor of their service to students, a donation in each retiree’s name was made to Imagination Library, a program which provides a free, age-appropriate book every month to any child in Caroline County, from the time they are born through the age of five. Each individual $50 donation will cover the cost of providing two children with monthly books for one year. With 25 retirees, the total amount of the donation was $1,250.
Retiring school staff were celebrated at their individual schools. Those serving in a districtwide capacity were honored at an afternoon reception held outdoors at the Chesapeake Culinary Arts Center in Denton.
In welcoming guests to the reception, Superintendent Dr. Derek L. Simmons noted that the Central Office and administrative retirees represented very close to 200 years of institutional knowledge and experience.
“We will miss them as a daily part of many of our lives,” he said, “and there’s no doubt the district as a whole will feel the loss of their presence.”
Each of the retirees’ direct supervisors introduced them, shared memories and expressed appreciation for their contributions to students, families and colleagues over the course of their careers. Simmons presented each of them with original artwork print, specifically created for CCPS, that identified school locations in a county outline. Remarks were also given by Board of Education President Jim Newcomb and former Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jim Orr who worked closely with all three retirees in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.