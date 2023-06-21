RIDGELY — A combined 146 years of service to Caroline County students and their families were celebrated Thursday, June 15, during an evening reception at Cowbarn Events in Ridgely.
Those providing those years of service were only six staff members who are officially retiring from Caroline County Public Schools June 30.
Welcoming the four staff members who were able to attend the retirement celebration were CCPS Board of Education President Rick Barton and Superintendent Dr. Derek Simmons.
Honorees were William “Bill” Allen, 24 years; Elizabeth “Twigg” Anthony, 19 years; Tearesa French, 28 years; Ruth Miller, 30 years; Mary Kim Rosebrock, 11 years; and Dawn Swann, 34 years.
French, who completed her career as supervisor of the county’s Judy Centers and Family Support Center, and Rosebrock, who served 11 years as a bus driver, were not able to attend.
Barton assured the retirees that concluding their careers “doesn’t have to be scary.”
There are no surprises walking “through the yesterday door,” he said. “There’s a lot of fun yet to come” walking through the “tomorrow door, … so good luck and congratulations.”
About 65 people attended the catered buffet dinner, many of whom were family members of the retirees.
Each retiree was given a personalized plaque designed by Christina Lippincott, a graphic designer in Chestertown, as well as other gifts from fellow staff members. They also received a card listing not only their years of service, but time increments down to the number of minutes they had worked for CCPS.
Miller, who retired after 20 years working for the state of Delaware was hired by former Assistant Superintendent Milton Nagel 30 years ago, told the crowd, “I got here and I thought, ‘No, I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to be here,’” she said. “I’m so glad I did; it’s the best place to work.”
Nagel, who had a scheduling conflict, addressed those gathered via a Zoom call projected onto two large screens.
He said Miller was an integral part of establishing the essential software program employees use daily, among other innovations and updates.
“We’ve gone through multiple software upgrades and conversions, and all the while she’s been rock-steady, dependable, very knowledgeable, willing to learn and also willing to help,” Nagel said. “Those are all incredible characteristics that, in my opinion, describe Ruth Miller.”
Greensboro Elementary School Principal Dawn Swann is a native of Caroline County who graduated with Nagel in 1984 from Colonel Richardson High School, “the best class ever,” Nagel said.
In her short speech, Swann said, “I’ve had a lot of jobs over the last 34 years, and the truth is I have loved every single one of them. Each one has just gotten better. I have had a blast. I’ve had so much fun with many of you right here in this room. And I’m really appreciative that Caroline County let me hang on for the 34 years.”
“Dawn leaving Greensboro is huge,” Simmons said. “That’s a long time for someone to commit to a leadership position and to move within leadership positions in the same building. That trajectory is largely unheard of in this day and age in education, and Dawn did that. Dawn has left such a mark there.”
“She has high expectations for all her staff members, but she truly cares about every one of them,” Simmons said. “Dawn has a unique ability to not only keep the staff at the forefront of her mind, but she has done the same thing for kids. And one only has to look at the student achievement in Greensboro to see that that’s been always at the forefront,” even as the school’s demographic has changed over the years.
“Dawn is leaving a tremendous legacy at her school,” Simmons said. “And not just at the school, but really in our county. Dawn has truly modeled leadership at its highest level for all of us. “
After 24 years with CCPS, Bill Allen is retiring as Supervisor of Pupil Services. A native of Worcester County, he said he had planned on staying in Caroline County for only two years.
“I didn’t do that,” Allen said. “I made this my home. A lot of it’s because of the people here that are so warm and friendly, and I realized that people are people anywhere you go, and that this was as much home as it was there.”
Elizabeth “Twigg” Anthony, herself a retiree, praised Allen’s work and friendship, as well as his being “a role model for everyone in the office,” she said. “You are one of those rare people who instantly became a friend instead of just a coworker.”
“Throughout the years, Bill and I have laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve commiserated, but most of all, we’ve celebrated,” Anthony said. “We’ve celebrated the many successes of our students and families that we were able to connect with resources that match their needs, accomplishments we never could have done without Bill’s guidance and encouragement throughout his long career here. He truly is a lighthouse in stormy seas for so many families, and especially for everyone in this room tonight.”
Tearesa French began her career in 1995 as director of the Family Support Center, and concluded it as supervisor of that center and Judy Centers, as well.
Although she wasn’t able to attend the celebration of her 28 years of service, Simmons summarized her career and the impact she made as she led “from the heart,” he said.
“I don’t think there’s a single person in this county who has done more for children in that birth through age four population, more for their parents, than Tearesa French,” Simmons said. “There are children who have achieved through their schooling, parents who have furthered their education — all of whom were able to create a better future for themselves and their family due to her vision and leadership that she provided at the Early Head Start programs and the Judy Centers. The county is truly better for Tearesa having served and having led those programs from nothing into what they became.”
Twigg Anthony began her career with CCPS in 2004 as a reading resource teacher, eventually working in the central office coordinating, then supervising special education programs. Since 2021, she has been Director of Student Services and Special Programs. Her career in education spanned 32 years.
“Twigg was a huge help to me, … not only broadening my understanding, but helping me realize that we can do better for all of our kids, and especially our kids with disabilities,” Simmons said. “She helped us move a needle that needed to be moved.”
“We would not be providing services and programs to our students if it wasn’t for her time, her leadership and her vision,” he said. “Our students have seen academic gains and had their access to opportunities expanded. Our teachers have had access to incredible and purposeful professional development. And our leaders have sure learned to be a lot more inclusive.”
Wearing matching peach-colored T-shirts, Anthony’s colleagues presented her a “Wish You Well” board that they introduced with a poem that ended, “Certainly we wish you well, but not farewell.” They also gave her a matching T-shirt with the words, “I wish them well. I’m retired.”
In an emotional speech, Anthony expressed her gratitude. “It’s incredibly humbling and a bittersweet moment to stand before you and express my gratitude for this incredible journey I have had throughout my career,” she said. “It is said that a person’s success is not achieved alone, and I can confidently say that my achievements are a testament to the exceptional team that surrounded me throughout my career.”
Also attending the celebration were Caroline County Sheriff Donnie Baker, and Gerald Robinson from Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, the event’s “very generous sponsor,” Simmons said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.