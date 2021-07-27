WASHINGTON — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has issued new mask guidance telling the fully vaccinated they should start wearing masks again indoors because of concerns over the coronavirus’ Delta variant.
The CDC move comes after a number of states and many workplaces previously lifted mask mandates because of falling COVID numbers earlier this year.
But fears about the Delta variant and slowing COVID vaccination rates are prompting renewed government mandates. The CDC recommends mask wearing in more crowded indoor spaces. The U.S. agency is recommending masks for school kids because of the new guidance.
"To reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant and possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission,” the CDC said new guidance released July 27. "You might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.”
President Joe Biden is also expected to issue a vaccine mandate for federal workers on Thursday. That comes after the state of California, New York City and a number of private employers, hospital systems and universities (including in Maryland) are requiring COVID vaccines among students, staff and vendors.
