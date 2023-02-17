Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill

Located along the Rails-to-Trails near The Hill historic neighborhood, the Frederick Douglass mural is a depiction of the things that made Douglass who he was and the things he influenced after he became that man.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared 2018 the year of Douglass. Since then, Frederick Augustus Bailey Douglass has been celebrated every year. Douglass was born on Maryland’s Eastern Shore 205 years ago. His actual birth date is unknown, and he chose to celebrate it on Feb. 14 later in life. It is in Easton, where the Operation Frederick Douglass On The Hill will remember, honor and celebrate the 205th anniversary of Douglass’s birth on Saturday, Feb. 18, at a ticketed event.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.