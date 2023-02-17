Located along the Rails-to-Trails near The Hill historic neighborhood, the Frederick Douglass mural is a depiction of the things that made Douglass who he was and the things he influenced after he became that man.
EASTON — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared 2018 the year of Douglass. Since then, Frederick Augustus Bailey Douglass has been celebrated every year. Douglass was born on Maryland’s Eastern Shore 205 years ago. His actual birth date is unknown, and he chose to celebrate it on Feb. 14 later in life. It is in Easton, where the Operation Frederick Douglass On The Hill will remember, honor and celebrate the 205th anniversary of Douglass’s birth on Saturday, Feb. 18, at a ticketed event.
This fundraiser will include performances by Phil Darius Wallace as Frederick Douglass and Millicent Sparks as Harriet Tubman at 6 p.m. at the Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Immediately following the show will be an unveiling of an 8-foot-tall Portrait of Frederick Douglass by an Oscar award winning artist, along with refreshments and dinner at the Waterfowl Building, 40 S. Harrison St., Easton.
Wallace is an actor who has been in several Hollywood movies (“Nothing But The Truth,” “Brian Banks” and “The World We Make”) and TV shows such as “Christmas At Graceland,” “Bluff City Law,” “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” and “Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit.” . His most recent upcoming movie is “Queen Rising.”
He is a founding company member of Tennessee Shakespeare in Memphis, Tennessee, and he has performed all over the country as Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Minister Malcolm X, Dr. Carter G. Woodson and Langston Hughes. He also has been the TEDx Memphis coach for seven years. He is a practitioner of Tai Chi/Chi Gong and teaches methods of self-improvement through meditation.
Wallace has directed his own movie (“100 Lives”). He is a two-time winner of the Ostrander Award in Memphis, Tennessee, for best actor and best original play. He also has been nominated for the Adelco Award in New York for best actor for his one-person show on the life of Frederick Douglass.
Millicent Sparks brings to life the most famous conductor of the Underground Railroad, Harriet Tubman, who helped enslaved Africans to escape to freedom. She will take on an emotional ride north on the Underground Railroad with dynamic and powerful theatrical performance of Harriet Tubman. Sparks, a lifelong history buff, develops and produces researched living history performance programs with special emphasis on the African American experience through her production company Millicent Sparks Productions Inc.
Join the Douglass and Bailey families for a night of history and entertainment in historic Easton and the Hill Community to Celebrate the Life of Frederick Douglass during the week of his birth and death. Tickets are $125 VIP (includes dinner and gathering at Waterfowl Building post show) or $65 (show only). All tickets are general admission. Purchase tickets at https://fdhill.org/frederick-douglass-205th-birthday-celebration/.
