QUEENSTOWN — The Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department celebrated its 64th anniversary as an all-volunteer based service to the citizens of Grasonville and surrounding communities on Saturday, Jan. 28. Fire Chief Jason Anthony welcomed all who attended the annual awards banquet and installation of officers for 2023 at the Bay Country Moose Lodge in Queenstown.
After an opening prayer offered by firefighter J.T. Clarke, Anthony presented a report of service by the fire department for 2022, and review of the year’s events to begin the program. On Feb. 2, 2022, Truck 2 had the honor to standby for the Baltimore City Fire Department as they laid to rest three members who died in the line of duty on Stricker Street in Baltimore. Just a few days later, Feb. 12, 2022, GVFD Charter Member William “Billy” Dorrell died. In October, Fire Prevention Week was celebrated at Grasonville Elementary School, Little Lambs Preschool and Grasonville Head Start.
Special thanks was given to “our great Auxiliary” for their continued support throughout the past year. They held an Easter egg hunt, a Father’s Day crab feast raffle, and purse bingo, raising over $6,000 for the fire department’s building fund.
It was “another great fundraising year,” Anthony added, citing the hard work and time given to numerous barbecue chicken dinners, annual bull and oyster roast, monthly spaghetti dinners, shotgun raffle, annual golf tournament, two craft shows and Christmas tree sales.
Anthony brought the audience to applause when he announced, “and we’re going break ground on our new fire department building that we’ve been fundraising for over a decade. It seems like forever!”
After a donation of $80,000 from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, the Arthur H. Kudner Jr. Fund, went to the building fund, Anthony said. “We can now start to break ground on the new fire house.”
In another big announcement, longtime GVFD member “Skippy” Haddaway was inducted into the Kent and Queen Anne’s Fire, EMS and Rescue Hall of Fame. The induction took place Jan. 18 at the Queen Anne-Hillsboro VFC, with a separate banquet there.
Anthony praised Haddaway saying, “He’s been a staple at GVFD for over four decades. An active member for 44 years, he’s served as president, vice president and chief engineer. He’s received the President’s Award, the Chief’s Award, Firefighter of the Year and Top Responder on numerous occasions over the years. And in 2022, he went out on 213 emergency calls with the fire department.”
Haddaway was one of six people inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame class.
Anthony reported GVFD responded to 698 fire and EMS calls in 2022. The busiest month of 2022 was January with 91 calls.
He recognized the top five EMS Responders for 2022: Jenn Landon, 34 calls; Wyatt Bossert, 29 calls; Stephen Edney, 24 calls; Denise Ornduff, 22 calls and Alexis Wagenfer, 19 calls.
The top five fire responders were: Bryce Staley, 401 calls; Donald Ditty, 307 calls; Jimmy Hurlock, 300 calls; Pete Risley, 282 calls; and Michael Balsoma, 267 calls. As top fire responder for 2022, Bryce Staley, in his first year as member with GVFD, was voted as Rookie of the Year.
It was noteworthy, said Anthony, that 23 members of the fire department went out on 100 emergency calls or more in 2022.
As voted by the members of the fire department, Denise Ornduff was chosen as 2022 EMS Provider of the Year. Donald Ditty and Michael Balsoma shared the title of 2022 Firefighter of the Year. The 2022 Chief’s Award was presented to Tom Sheahan, and the President’s Award was presented to Dave Bell.
President Matt Coursey received his 20-year Life Member recognition at the banquet, being presented a plaque, 20-year pin and gold Life Membership card. Longtime GVFD treasurer Phyllis Black received her 25-year membership pin and plaque as well.
GVFD 1st Captain Troy Tilghman spoke briefly, recognizing the eight members of the fire department’s junior members. “These young men are the future of our fire department,” he said.
Those Junior members include: Chris Abby, Jason Anthony Jr., Austin Bayly, Tavia Blake Jr., Caleb Bargerstock, Colby Bargerstock, Colton Bargerstock and Luke Delp. Tilghman is the adult leader who trains the junior members in fire/EMS skills they will need to learn to serve the community in the future.
The final order of business for the evening was former Maryland State Firemen’s Association officer Fran Jester, of Church Hill, administering the oath of office to the 2023 GVFD officers.
The meal was catered by Helen Todd Catering of Centreville. She provided crab cakes, pork roast and baked chicken with cream sauce, along with all the trimmings, as well as delicious choices of a variety of pies for dessert. Jena Anthony also provided a delicious fire department sheet cake, following the tradition her late grandmother. D.J. Chris Startt provided the evening’s music.
Members of the Laurel, Delaware, VFD were the stand-by crew for the evening in Grasonville.
