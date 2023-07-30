CENTREVILLE — In a 4-0 vote, the town council here voted to adopt a resolution that prohibits retail establishments from providing plastic carryout bags and incentivize the use of reusable bags. The new ordinance becomes effective Jan. 1, 2024.
The move was heralded by Martha Ainsworth chair, Maryland Sierra Club Zero Waste Team. “More good news and congratulations to Plastic Free QAC, lead by Sara Shelly and Bente Cooney, for this evening’s fantastic result!”, Ainsworth shared.
Amid discussion and public comment on the ordinance, during the July 20 meeting, Council President Steve Kline said he sensed there was going to be a statewide bill coming, and he wanted Centreville to be positioned ahead of that wave.
“It is a badge of honor,” Council member Eric Johnson said of the opportunity to pass an environmentally friendly ordinance, “(Centreville is) a community that likes to control its own destiny.”
Despite requests for an exemption from the plastic bag ban from restaurants, council affected the ban for all retail establishments including food service, with some exceptions. Those exceptions include bona fide volunteer, nonprofit and fraternal organizations and bags that are used solely to wrap frozen foods, meat, fish, cheese, bulk items, bakery goods, or contain a newspaper, potted plant or dry-cleaning, among others.
Customers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags, but to incentivize them to do so, businesses will be required to charge at least 10 cents for each paper carryout bag and reusable carryout bag that it provides to a customer. The fee is retained by the business and not given to the town.
Additionally, council provided the charge for paper carryout bags would not apply to a paper bag containing prescription medication or prescription products provided by a pharmacy to a customer, or food service facilities.
“We have to do more,” said Council member Ashley Kaiser. She noted much relies on the consumer and education, as consumers have an opportunity to decline that bag and not place the burden to provide a paper bag on that establishment.
While there was no disagreement among council members and those residents who spoke on the need to reduce single plastic use, there were varying opinions on how that might be accomplished.
“... we have plastic bags out there because we don’t take care of our trash,” Town Manager Chip Koogle said.
Bob Pino of An Optical Galleria expressed how often those plastic bags he receives from retailers are reused whether to line a receptacle or pick up his pet’s waste. Those two uses will require him to purchase single use plastic bags manufactured solely for that purpose, instead of gaining a minimum of two uses from the “free” bag.
The owner of one of Centreville’s sports bars asked the council to consider first allowing businesses to take on the task of finding ways to reduce plastic use themselves instead of mandating a bag ban. Mamma Mia’s, in particular, noted they use a majority of paper bags, using plastic bags primarily for smaller orders.
“Clearly there is a lot more we can do for our environment here in Centreville,” Johnson said, adding he is open to anything council can do to work with local restaurants to ease the burden and smooth the transition.
Easton and Salisbury have both enacted single-use plastic bag bans as have Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County. A similar ban will take effect in Anne Arundel County in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.