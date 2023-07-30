Celebrating bag ban in Centreville

Outside the meeting room following the Centreville Town Council’s decision to ban plastic bags, supporters give thanks to the hard work and support of Centreville residents and business owners, the Centreville Town Council, supporters throughout Queen Anne’s County, Kent Island Beach Clean Ups, the Maryland Sierra Club Zero Waste Team and the PlasticFreeQAC team.

CENTREVILLE — In a 4-0 vote, the town council here voted to adopt a resolution that prohibits retail establishments from providing plastic carryout bags and incentivize the use of reusable bags. The new ordinance becomes effective Jan. 1, 2024.


  

