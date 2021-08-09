CENTREVILLE — Law enforcement’s annual National Night Out was held in Centreville, Tuesday evening, Aug. 3. Hosted by the Centreville Police and town the event welcomed many community members for a relaxed evening of fun, food, music and even some free giveaways.
This evening is meant to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and neighbors, and bring back a true sense of community, CPD Chief Joe Saboury said. The CPD was joined by representatives from the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police. The QAC Drug Free Coalition also took the opportunity to reach community members with a survey about marijuana use and more than a dozen citizens were trained in the administration of NARCAN by the health department.
