2021 Christmas Parade Winners

BEST OVERALL

Go Getters Livestock 4-H Club

MOST ORIGINAL

1st Place – Cub Scout Pack 129

2nd Place – American Heritage Girls

3rd Place – New Freedom Church

KEEPING WITH THE THEME

1st Place – UQA Lions Football Organization

2nd Place – Eastern Shore Two47 Church

3rd Place – Crystal Smith RE/MAX Executive

CENTREVILLE — COVID-19 continues to have a worldwide impact that is felt locally. In 2020, the pandemic caused a break in many festive traditions. In that year, and for the first time since its inception, the Town of Centreville went without its Christmas parade. For the parade’s lineup manager, Wendy Martin, the parade’s 2020 absence was eased by a social media memory.

“I had a friend record some of the 2019 parade line up for another project,” said Martin. “I was so glad when it came up in my memories on Facebook; it gave me a little parade happiness and helped with my holiday spirit that year. The parade always gets me in the holiday spirit.”

On Friday, Dec. 3, the tradition was reignited with quite the fervor as families from across the county descended on Centreville to ring in the holiday season. Town Clerk Carolyn Brinkley, leader of the parade committee, was excited about the 2021 parade entries.

“The participants this year did not disappoint,” Brinkley said. “Even though the total number of floats was down, they were some of the best I have seen, creativity-wise.”

With a theme of “a gingerbread house Christmas,” the parade wound its way from Queen Anne’s County High School to the historic downtown and back again.

“It is very heartwarming to see all the hard work that goes into making the parade a reality,” noted Martin. “I have a great group of people that help me out at the high school and I could not do it with out them!”

Martin said the parade lineup would not have been successful without Steve Hazzard, Jacki Thuman, Carolyn Brinkley, the American Legion Riders and her husband, Kevin Martin.

“They have been helping me for years, and I greatly appreciate it,” exclaimed Martin.

With an attendance of over 4,000, Centreville Town Council President Steve Kline said he was pleased with the 48th anniversary of the parade.

“It was great to see so many folks from not only Centreville, but across the county, come out for the Christmas parade,” said Kline. “The floats were great and the crowd was full of holiday cheer. It’s so good to welcome the parade back after a year off and get the Christmas season kicked off right.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.