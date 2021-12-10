CENTREVILLE — COVID-19 continues to have a worldwide impact that is felt locally. In 2020, the pandemic caused a break in many festive traditions. In that year, and for the first time since its inception, the Town of Centreville went without its Christmas parade. For the parade’s lineup manager, Wendy Martin, the parade’s 2020 absence was eased by a social media memory.
“I had a friend record some of the 2019 parade line up for another project,” said Martin. “I was so glad when it came up in my memories on Facebook; it gave me a little parade happiness and helped with my holiday spirit that year. The parade always gets me in the holiday spirit.”
On Friday, Dec. 3, the tradition was reignited with quite the fervor as families from across the county descended on Centreville to ring in the holiday season. Town Clerk Carolyn Brinkley, leader of the parade committee, was excited about the 2021 parade entries.
“The participants this year did not disappoint,” Brinkley said. “Even though the total number of floats was down, they were some of the best I have seen, creativity-wise.”
With a theme of “a gingerbread house Christmas,” the parade wound its way from Queen Anne’s County High School to the historic downtown and back again.
“It is very heartwarming to see all the hard work that goes into making the parade a reality,” noted Martin. “I have a great group of people that help me out at the high school and I could not do it with out them!”
Martin said the parade lineup would not have been successful without Steve Hazzard, Jacki Thuman, Carolyn Brinkley, the American Legion Riders and her husband, Kevin Martin.
“They have been helping me for years, and I greatly appreciate it,” exclaimed Martin.
With an attendance of over 4,000, Centreville Town Council President Steve Kline said he was pleased with the 48th anniversary of the parade.
“It was great to see so many folks from not only Centreville, but across the county, come out for the Christmas parade,” said Kline. “The floats were great and the crowd was full of holiday cheer. It’s so good to welcome the parade back after a year off and get the Christmas season kicked off right.”
