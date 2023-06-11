Ashley Kaiser

Town council Vice President Ashley Kaiser is a co-sponsor to the plastic bag ban ordinance proposed in Centreville.

 TOWN OF CENTREVILLE/QACTV

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Town Council held a public hearing June 1 on Ordinance 2-2023, written to create a new chapter of the Town Code “to prohibit retail establishments from providing plastic carryout bags to customers and incentivize use of reusable bags.” The ordinance was co-sponsored by Council President Steve Kline and Vice President Ashley Kaiser.


