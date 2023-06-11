CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Town Council held a public hearing June 1 on Ordinance 2-2023, written to create a new chapter of the Town Code “to prohibit retail establishments from providing plastic carryout bags to customers and incentivize use of reusable bags.” The ordinance was co-sponsored by Council President Steve Kline and Vice President Ashley Kaiser.
Kline described the ordinance as a piece of legislation to address the fact that “We’re swimming in a sea of plastic both globally and here at home.” Citizens, members of environmental organizations, students, clergy, businesspeople and a representative of the state retail association were on hand to speak and listen to testimony in support or opposition to the proposed ordinance.
Patricia Jameson said, “The biggest irony of all is that plastic was developed with the good intention to protect nature. The positives have turned into negatives as plastic began to pollute the oceans, soil and air.”
Ginger Valiant, a board member of the Corsica River Conservancy and a polymer scientist, cited specific examples of how change and progress are possible. “Polystyrene was banned. Now we use paper for cups and service ware and plates. I believe the spirit of the ordinance is to nudge our behavior, not to penalize people or raise revenue. It’s to help us do the right thing,” she said
A resident trucker told the audience how, in 2004, truck smokestacks were altered to the tune of $30,000. “It weighed heavily on our ability to do business, but we absorbed the cost. Now I breathe easier, “ he said.
Courtney Lee of ShoreRivers asked that Ordinance 2-2023 be passed without exceptions, “Not only for the sake of global changing climate but for the sake of our rivers.”
Queen Anne’s County High School and Kent Island High School students represented their respective organizations.
Jordan Kafka, a co-commissioner of the QACHS Environmental Club, encouraged the use of reusable bags, to protect the environment’s well-being as well as nature’s beauty. “I would love to give back and hopefully decrease all the plastic we have in our water, our nature, and everywhere around us. And to bring the beauty back,” he said.
Carissa Shue of Kent Island High School is a member of the Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summitt and the Green Team. “I believe that plastic bags are one of the inessential, widespread uses of plastic,” she said. “So seeing discussions and actions like this make me feel hopeful of the possibility of a good future.”
Susan Shue, Carissa’s mother and a midwife at Anne Arundel Medical Center, added to her daughter’s testimony by pointing out microplastics have been found in human placentas and newborn blood streams. “It’s not (only) about the here and now. It’s about humans who have not yet set foot on the planet who are already being affected by plastic,” she said.
Jay Sikes and Elaine Studley voiced similar concerns.
“I’ve worried about how I’m going to leave this earth to my kids and grandkids,” Sikes said.
“Forever chemicals don’t break down,” Studley advised the audience. “They are also appearing up and down the food chain including in humans. What this says is that consumers are consuming five grams of plastic per week.”
On behalf of the Maryland Retailers Association, Sarah Price spoke of the organization’s support of the ban and fee structure.“The goal of this legislation is to reduce the use of all single-use bags. And the ban and fee structure is the most effective way to do that,” she said.
Another group of residents and business owners made the case for community input, exemptions, clarity and additional time to review the proposed ordinance.
“I’m an environmentalist,” said Centreville resident Ken Huddleston, “but I’m a believer in individual rights and individual freedoms and liberties. If this is important to the community, put it on the ballot.”
Mama Mia’s restaurant owner spoke on behalf of himself and other Centreville eateries concerning the effect of the bag ban, associated fees and additional challenges the proposal would bring to small, family-owned businesses.
Resident John Harper urged the council to review and rewrite the legislation, make sure it’s flexible enough to cover future needs and bring it back to the public for consideration,
The council will accept written comments until July 20. All comments will be entered into the official record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.