CENTREVILLE — Spurred by a mutual sense of respect for history and the line of duty, officers, officials and citizens congregated Saturday, Oct. 2, to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Centreville Police Department.
“The world has changed a lot in the past 125 years,” Centreville Town Council member Tim McCluskey said. “But one of the things that’s been constant is having a police presence here in the town of Centreville. And we couldn’t be prouder of the fact that we’re one of the safest municipalities in the state of Maryland. We’ve got a police force that is dedicated and doing their best to be safe and keeping the rest of us safe, as well.”
The event, which took place in front of the department’s headquarters on North Commerce Street, was lined with attractions, including a two-hoop basketball game and an axe-throwing tent. Hot dogs were tossed on the grill, and for the particularly warm October afternoon, there was plenty of ice cold water.
“I wanted very much to thank the police for everything they’ve done, everything they do, and everything they will do,” said Centreville resident Sandy Simpson.
Simpson, with the help of Officer Colin Rhodes, was one of the many visitors who wore drunk-simulating goggles and attempted walking in a straight line, part of the field sobriety test implemented with drivers suspected of being under the influence.
As an acknowledgment of the past, the outskirts of the department building were decorated with tidbits of the police force’s history. Presentation boards with pinned-on patches and pictures of important moments in the department’s past — including a tribute to Michael Scott Nickerson, who was killed in the line of duty, along with Deputy Sheriff Jason Schwenz, in February 2001 — sat outside, adjacent to a timeline of past uniforms.
Though the town of Centreville was founded in 1782 – the French spelling in its name inspired by the European country’s help during the Revolutionary War – the town’s first police officer, a night watchman named William Jones, wasn’t sworn in until Sept. 10, 1896.
According to the ordinance that first authorized the appointment of a night watchmen, the officer was given full police powers, including the authority to make arrests and “to do all and any acts necessary” to protect the people, lives, and property of the town.
Though that declaration sounds substantial, a momentous jumping off point for local law enforcement, Centreville Police Chief Joe Saboury joked, that without rampant crime, the position — which held a $350 monthly salary — mostly involved keeping cattle in their place.
To start, Centreville’s police worked out of the town hall. But eventually, as the department grew, going from one officer to five, and from five to 10, it relocated down the road to its current location, only a phone call away and a minute’s drive from Queen Anne’s County’s government hub.
“We feel like we play a really, really important role as the first responders to the (county seat),” Saboury said.
Passing through this evolution, and without ever growing too big, the town’s police force now has 13 sworn officers and one K9 unit. With Sgt. Andy Larrimore holding the leash, Crush, the department’s 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, demonstrated his drug-sniffing snout for the crowd several times throughout the afternoon.
While Saboury is confident in his team with their present workload, as the town of Centreville continues its development both in population and infrastructure — he specifically mentioned the Vincit Street YMCA that’s currently in the works — the chief said Centreville’s Police Department needs to grow along with it.
“We have to be sure that we’re in a position that we’re going to be able to provide high level of police services to all businesses and to all citizens,” Saboury said. “The town cannot continue to grow and to swell, and (have) the police departments stay at the same level.”
Along with several of the officers at Saturday’s celebration, Saboury said he was grateful not only for the “overwhelming support” of Centreville’s citizens, but that of its elected officials as well. He said Centreville’s town council supported services and incentives that had “gone without attention for many, many, many years,” making the police department a better workplace for its current officers, as well as an attractive one for prospective candidates.
“They are so great about taking care of us and supporting us,” Saboury said.
