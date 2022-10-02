Centreville Rotary Crab Feast Raffle

Centreville Rotary Club President Judy Price thanks Eddie Morris of Cranky Crab for their donation of crabs for this year’s Centreville Rotary Crab Feast Raffle to benefit local food pantries.

 CENTREVILLE ROTARY

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Rotary Club is holding its annual Crab Feast Raffle on Thursday, Oct. 6, to raise funds for food pantries addressing the needs of Queen Anne’s County residents facing challenges feeding their families. This year marks the third year of the Club’s crab feast raffle with more than seven local food banks and programs benefiting from this popular fundraiser.

