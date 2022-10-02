CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Rotary Club is holding its annual Crab Feast Raffle on Thursday, Oct. 6, to raise funds for food pantries addressing the needs of Queen Anne’s County residents facing challenges feeding their families. This year marks the third year of the Club’s crab feast raffle with more than seven local food banks and programs benefiting from this popular fundraiser.
Tickets are $10 each or three for $25 and can be purchased online by visiting www.RotaryCrabs.org. The first prize winner will receive one bushel of steamed crabs and two cases of beer; second prize is a half-bushel of crabs and one case of beer. Ticket buyers must be 21 or older to participate.
Rotary Club President Judy Price encourages all who can buy a ticket to support this cause. “Many of our neighbors struggle to feed their families and supporting the Centreville Rotary Crab Feast Raffle is a wonderful way to make a donation and have a chance to enjoy hot Maryland steamed crabs. We would especially like to thank our sponsors — Cranky Crab, Buddy’s Crabs, Draper Brothers Liquors and Minuteman Press.”
The Centreville Rotary Club was established in 1927 and is known in the community for its Rotary House benefiting victims of domestic abuse and their families. It also raises money for student scholarships and dictionaries for third graders; funds Lifetime Wells International projects in Africa and supports a wide variety of organizations in Queen Anne’s County. The club is part of Rotary District 7630 and participates in district projects in addition to national and international projects including the worldwide elimination of polio, a signature project for Rotary.
Questions regarding the raffle or inquiries about the Centreville Rotary Club can be emailed to centrevillerotary1927@gmail.com or posted on the Centreville Rotary Club’s Facebook page.
