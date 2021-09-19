CENTREVILLE — The three candidates for Centreville Town Council, Eric Johnson, Ashley Kaiser and incumbent Tim McCluskey, will participate in a pre-election forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 , in the Planning and Zoning room of the Vincit office building, 110 Vincit St., Centreville. The forum, which is free and open to all, is sponsored by the Queen Anne’s County League of Women Voters.
Eric Johnson and Tim McCluskey will participate in the forum in person, while Ashley Kaiser will participate virtually since she will be out of town. The candidates will have the opportunity to talk about themselves and answer questions posed by the League and the audience. The election is on Monday, Oct. 4.
The public is invited to attend the forum in person or via QACTV/Facebook or QAC.org/live. In-person attendees and participants are required by the county health department to wear a mask.
The three candidates are vying for two seats on the town council. McCluskey’s term is up, and he is running for another three-year term. The other seat is for a two-year term, which would complete the term of Bob Hardy, who moved from the area. The candidate with the most votes will win the three-year seat, and the candidate who comes in second will win the two-year term. There are five members on the Centreville Town Council in all.
The League requests there be no campaign literature or paraphernalia inside the building.
The Queen Anne’s County League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization whose membership is open to all citizens. Its mission is to encourage the informed participation of voters in the democratic process.
