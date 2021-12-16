CAMBRIDGE — Charles T. Cephas Sr. was sworn in as Hurlock’s 25th mayor on Monday evening, Dec. 6, in front of a standing room only audience at the town’s council chamber.
Cephas is the pastor of a local church and has served on the Hurlock Town Council for 20 years, including 10 years of service as the council president, and he is the first African-American mayor elected by the town.
Town Commissioners Charles Cummings, Bonnie Franz and Earl Murphy also took the oath of office for their new terms, and Cummings was elected as the council president. Commissioner Russell Murphy did not take the oath as he is in currently serving his term.
“My motto will be ‘We, not me,’” said Cephas. “We will work as a team to bring Hurlock more prosperity.”
“What I like about this council is that we can disagree, be we don’t get hatin’ each other,” Cephas said to applause.
Cephas recognized Dorchester District Court Judge Melvin Jews, Orphan’s Court Judge George Ames and Dorchester County District 4 Councilman Lenny Pfeffer, and thanked outgoing Mayor Michael Henry for his leadership and successes.
“We accomplished quite a bit in a very short time, but it’s time to hand this baton, the gavel in this case, to our next mayor,” Henry said in his introduction of Cephas.
Jews, Cephas’s first cousin, pointed out the new mayor was a track star and still holds records at Cambridge High School.
“You can imagine the conversations we had,” Jews said. “He is always pushing for good government, and love,” he added, “and I appreciate that about you (Cephas).”
The district court judge described conversations about promoting the public good that began when the two were boys.
“What you see here is a life full of service,” Jews said.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
