HURLOCK — Officials on Monday, Nov. 8, certified Charles T. Cephas Sr.’s victory in the Saturday, Nov. 6, town election.

Cephas, the sitting District 4 councilman, received 170 votes, 55 percent of the 309 ballots cast.

Cephas led the balloting at the close of voting on Saturday with 130, a sum bolstered by all but two of the 42 absentee ballots counted Monday.

Jerry Rhue Sr. received 118 votes and Janet Seeds received 21 votes, each receiving one vote each during the absentee tally Monday.

Cephas brings 20 years of experience on the council to the mayor’s office, with 10 of those years as the council president.

After Cephas is sworn in, the council will appoint a replacement for the District 4 seat for the two years remaining on the term for that position.

