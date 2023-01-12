ANNAPOLIS — A spirit of change was alive and well in the packed chambers of the State House as Maryland lawmakers convened for the 445th Session of the General Assembly Wednesday.
The beginning of this year’s session marked a special moment as state lawmakers entered the legislative term preparing for a new Democratic administration and returned to a semblance of normalcy nearly three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the next 90 days, legislators are expected to tackle a number of significant issues including regulation of recreational marijuana, gun control, education and the state budget and budget surplus.
In the Senate, the seat for president did not change as Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-46, was reelected to serve his second term after being nominated by Democratic Sen. Brian J. Feldman, D-15.
“President Ferguson succeeded the longest-serving senate president in United States history and faced the inevitable question everyday of ‘what would our former president have done’ and he embraced this challenge and charted his own panel successfully,” said Feldman. “No one is asking what the former senate president would have done anymore, they ask ‘what would Bill think’ and that is a testament to what he has done.”
In his address, Ferguson touched on multiple issues across the state specifically referencing transportation, climate change, affordable child care and cost of living.
“These are not Democratic problems nor Republican problems, these are Maryland problems that exist in each and every one of our districts and the truth of today is that solving these challenges will come from the individuals in this room who have been charged by their constituents to shape the future,” said Ferguson.
In the position of president pro tem, Sen. Malcolm Augustine, D-47, was nominated by Sen. Melony Griffith, D-25.
“For the past three years it has been a great honor to serve as the president pro tem alongside President Bill Ferguson, so when the opportunity presented to nominate a new president pro tem, I had a sense of what he was looking for,” said Griffith. “Combining subject matter expertise, professional achievements, hard work, compassion for community and love of family, I have to nominate Sen. Augustine.”
Augustine was elected to the position unanimously.
“Our president is an inclusive leader who is committed to best practice policy and budgetary decisions on behalf of all Marylanders and I am honored and super excited to be a part of the team,” said Augustine.
In the House of Delegates, leadership held steady as House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, D-10, and Speaker Pro Tem Sheree Sample-Hughes, D-37A, were reelected to their positions.
Sample-Hughes reflected on the historic nature of the 2023 legislative term as the new administration prepares to take the helm, reminding both incumbent and freshman delegates of the need for adaptability and flexibility to work for their constituents.
“We work in this chamber, and your light is valued, and collectively, we will illuminate the dark areas and improve where improvement is needed for our people, together,” she said.
Jones said her priority for the session is to rebuild the state government, emphasizing the high vacancy rate across state agencies and the crucial need for state employees to have a functioning government.
“This is Annapolis. In Annapolis, and in this chamber, we get things done, and we do it in decency and in order,” she said. “We respect each other, we work across the aisle and across the hall — and plus, we start on time.”
Across the bridge
Most of the Eastern Shore’s lawmakers are Republicans, which creates a challenge with a majority-Democratic legislature and incoming Democratic administration. However, legislators are prepared to make their voices heard for their rural constituents.
Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37, said while the landscape in Annapolis is very different after the November elections, his overall theme going into his first term in the Senate is advocating for the Shore’s unique set of needs. Those needs center on health care, public safety, education, economic stability and the environment, he said.
While he’s not planning on focusing on one particular item this session, Mautz’s overarching consideration is the state budget surplus, which totals over $2 billion.
“How is the money going to be protected? If it’s utilized, how will it be utilized? How do we ensure that the needs of the Eastern Shore are being taken into consideration?” he said, emphasizing that he wants the Shore’s needs addressed. Among those funding needs he listed wastewater treatment, education, affordable housing and struggling law enforcement agencies.
Incumbent Del. Chris Adams, R-37B, who will chair the Eastern Shore Delegation this session, said his role is to ensure that the Shore’s agriculture and watermen communities are protected, calling them the heritage of the region and the basis for its economic success.
Passing the state budget is the most important task of the legislature, Adams said, adding it is an essential early part of the work to ensure the Shore’s priorities and funding for local governments and nonprofits are met.
Adams, who is a member of the House Economic Matters Committee, said regulatory issues with marijuana legalization will come through on his legislative docket.
“The citizens voted to legalize marijuana,” he said. “However, just the simple fact that we’ve legalized it doesn’t mean that we’re going to have an easy time creating the regulatory structure that protects, for example, people on the roads driving from people under the influence of marijuana.”
He also anticipates his committee handling the advancement of the state’s minimum wage faster than expected.
“I think it’s important over these next four years to reinforce the value of local decision making, whether it’s our boards of education, whether it’s our municipal elected officials or our county elected officials, that we make sure that Annapolis doesn’t take over what should be best handled locally,” Adams said.
Newly sworn-in Del. Tom Hutchinson, R-37B, who will serve on the Health and Government Operations Committee, said bringing good quality health care to Eastern Shore residents is a key priority.
Hutchinson said he’ll work to ensure UM Shore Regional Health’s proposed regional medical center in Easton fulfills its objectives and that TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury remains a level III trauma center — the only trauma center on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The freshman delegate also wants to increase behavioral health care resources on the Shore, calling mental health issues “pervasive,” regardless of age.
Hutchinson echoed Mautz and Adams in concerns on regulations for recreational marijuana, which is set for legalization on July 1.
“As a businessperson, I just think that’s an aggressive time frame to have a new (legislature) come in and create a variety of laws around that,” he said.
Sample-Hughes, who represents primarily rural parts of Dorchester and Wicomico counties, said one of her priorities this session is passing a bill requiring the state board of education to develop a curriculum for a half-credit course in financial literacy. Each county’s board of education would be required to implement the financial literacy content and make the course available to students in every public high school in the county.
Reflecting on statewide concerns, she echoed comments from both chambers about filling vacancies in government agencies and transportation needs. On-demand transit is necessary in District 37A, and overall economic growth on the Shore is important, she said.
As the Eastern Shore’s lone Democratic lawmaker, Sample-Hughes said the region’s legislators may not always be on the same page, but respecting others’ opinions and finding a middle ground is key.
“The ultimate goal is to know that we’re here for the people,” she said. “I want to bring a greater attention to the watermen’s issues on the Eastern Shore; that’s a collective place where I know that we can all agree on.”
