EASTON — About 150 people honored the memory of the late Debbye Jackson, longtime director of Channel Marker, by naming the building she envisioned after her.
Staff members unveiled the Debra P. Jackson Regional Wellness Center at a cocktail reception celebrating her visionary and caring leadership Friday, Nov. 18, at the center located on 8865 Glebe Park Drive in Easton.
Attendees also celebrated the 40th anniversary of Channel Marker Inc., providing a fitting tribute to the Easton native who, for 35 years served the organization. In 2002, she was named executive director and steered the mission and growth of Channel Marker's mental health and wellness support services on the Mid-Shore.
The Easton building now houses an 8-bed residential crisis program known as “The Bridge” and sponsored mainly by the Von Strum Foundation.
“This was definitely her vision,” said Channel Marker CEO Cathy Cassell. “This building was all her idea. We wanted to dedicate it a long time ago but COVID (prevented us). We knew we wanted to have her family, and a lot of them are here (tonight).”
Organizers chose the dedication date to coincide with Jackson’s birthday on Monday, Nov. 14, the proximity to the Waterfowl Festival she served as a volunteer since her youth, and Christmas, her favorite holiday.
Several family members attended the dedication, including Jackson’s husband Bill Jackson, her children Courtney Moore and Brady Jackson, and her grandchildren and siblings.
“It is just really awesome to be here to see all of you and be reminded of what an incredible human my mom is and was and will forever be,” Moore said. She and Brady Jackson both worked at Channel Marker.
Moore thanked the crowd for remembering her mother “and her passion for this work and the people that you all continue to serve.”
As her eyes filled with tears, Jackson’s sister Denise Riley said, “Our late brother Bill called Debbye his guardian angel, so it’s so nice of people to remember her. We miss her every day.”
Maryland State Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37, who was a psychiatric nurse for 45 years, is vice chairman of the board of directors. Jackson a was “a very, very special visionary. Debbye had this dream. She dared to step out and go to places where others feared to tread. And we all followed her,” she said.
Tolbert Rowe, who was recently elected chairman of Channel Marker’s board of directors, said the event had been planned since Jackson’s death on June 5, 2020.
“This is her building,” Rowe said. “Even though (various banks) are the reason this buildiing is here, this has become a place that will be forever remembered because of Debbye’s … passion, love and commitment that lives here every day.”
The half-million dollar price tag for the 18,000 square-foot building which was “in pretty rough condition” on six acres of property didn’t look like a very good business proposition, Rowe said, but “the community, the staff and grants” made Jackson’s vision a reality.
Cassell closed her remarks with Jackson’s own words: “Our role is to be a mental health support service provider, promoting health and well-being and improving the independence of the people we serve in our counties.”
Rowe said the staff are not in it for the money, but, like Jackson, “they’re in it because they’re passionate about what they do, and … thank God they’re here for the people that need them."
The doors of the emergency residential crisis center are not yet open because Cassell said she’s having trouble hiring staff for its 24/7 operation, “and that’s my holdup right now.”
The Bridge will expand Channel Marker’s ability to meet the needs of individuals seeking stabilization through acute, non-emergency crisis support services.
It contains a full kitchen, sitting room and fitness center, in addition to the bedrooms. Large windows face woods and walking trails.
“Debbye really wanted a place so clients would feel amazing about the facility they were in,” Cassell said.
Former Channel Marker client J.J. Wesley “worked, graduated and retired from” Channel Marker, Cassell said.
Wesley told attendees his “clean and sober journey” began 24 years ago to the month. Part of his journey included services provided by Channel Marker. “I’ll always be indebted to this program,” he said. “I would have been lost without Channel Marker and my A.A. meetings.”
About 70 people ventured outside in the chilly night air to witness the unveiling of the building’s name in bold on the left corner of the building just below the roof line. John McQuaid, immediate past chairman, live-Facetimed the unveiling on the large screen for those watching in the auditorium.
Over the past 40 years, Channel Marker has continually expanded its scope of services to the community’s most vulnerable population. Providing wellness and prevention services to adults and children with a behavioral health diagnosis, the organization continues to increase its presence and expand its services to meet the growing needs in the community.
“We're in three counties, Talbot, Dorchester and Caroline,” Cassell said. “There's a day program — not this massive — in Denton and Cambridge as well. And we have 33 residents that live with us in two houses in Talbot (County), two in Cambridge and three in Denton. We have a youth center also in Denton. We have a group practice, a nurse practitioner and therapists – we have 70 staff people and openings for 10.”
Services range from an intensive residential program with overnight supervision, to individualized services designed to help clients succeed in the workplace, to after school and summer programs for children.
