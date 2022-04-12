EASTON — Channel Marker, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for mentally challenged adults and youth in Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester counties, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
For four decades, Channel Marker has provided wellness support to those with severe to persistent mental illness in the area. Founded in 1982, Channel Marker fills a void for care on the Eastern Shore, where the only other options are in Somerset or Anne Arundel counties.
Located in Easton on Glebe Park Drive, Channel Marker also announced they will soon have beds for members in crisis in May. The beds will allow members in need to have a place to live and 24-hour support while working on personal stabilization. The beds are also an alternative to psychiatric hospitalization which can be a traumatic experience for youth and adults.
The Residential Crisis Beds service aims to address the needs of individuals who are seeking stabilization through acute, non-emergency crisis support services. Channel Marker is campaigning to raise $1 million to add another eight beds to its bed center service. Channel Marker has also launched a $250,000 Caroline Youth Center Capital Campaign helping Caroline County children, ages 5 to 18, in the new Caroline Youth Center in Denton.
“We are in a continuous improvement on how to best meet needs of those who are working to improve their wellbeing and brain health”, said Channel Marker spokesperson Kelly Holden.
During its first years, Channel Marker strived to promote deinstitutionalization, a movement that emphasizes community-based mental health care. It followed a clubhouse version of psychosocial rehabilitation with inspiration from the New York Fountain House and from Boston University’s Center for Rehabilitation. There was a strong need in the community for helping people with serious mental illness to be able to rejoin society and maintain their place in it. In its early days, Channel Marker, which got its name from those guiding lights and buoys that return ships back to port safely, seeks to help members build upon their strengths and provide support and training.
In 1981, the Talbot County Health Department wanted to give persons in need of mental health services more than what was available at traditional clinic services. Social worker Susan Bishop was retained from Eastern Shore Hospital Center. Partnering with Dr. C. van Eyk Grobler, a community liaison, they strived to help guide persons with mental challenges back to recovery. In the early days, Channel Marker started with rented space in local Churches. Clients were instrumental in designing the first logo. The first budget to be submitted to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene was for $117,237. From there, programs were launched in all three Mid-Shore counties. They are property owners of four day program facilities, seven houses and a transportation fleet. The most notable growth to date are the additions of the Group Practice in 2012, Health Home in 2013, the Wellness Center in Easton in 2016, and the Caroline Youth Center in 2018. Later this spring, Channel Marker will open its seventh service line with the addition of the Residential Crisis beds.
