“If I were Mayor” winners, Church Hill Elementary School rising fifth-graders Lily Fowler, left, and Aubri Schatz are honored at a recent Church Hill town meeting. Both entered the Maryland Municipal League’s “If I were Mayor” essay contest. Aubri was the winner for District 2 Mid-Shore counties, and Lily the runner-up.
CHURCH HILL — The Commissioners of Church Hill presented Church Hill Elementary School students Aubri Schatz and Lily Fowler with recognitions for their winning entries in the Maryland Municipal League’s annual “If I were Mayor” essay contest on Aug. 16. Both received framed certificates of excellence from the commissioners during the regular town meeting that day.
The girls entered the contest through Paul Taylor’s fourth grade class this past school year. Both are rising fifth-graders at CHES.
The winner for District 2 (Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties), Aubri was appointed “Honorary Town Commission President” and Lily, as runner-up, “Honorary Town Commission Vice President.”
Excerpts from both essays show the girls’ ideas to improve Church Hill.
Aubri wrote, “I would have a convenience store built so it would be easier for people to get groceries and supplies for their homes. Also, have a night watch around Church Hill so people could not loiter .... Ramps for wheelchair access and Braille for people who are blind would be added .... I want to help the environment and plant more trees to provide more oxygen, bird nests and for beautiful flowers to grow .... Add benches around the town.”
Aubri also said she would encourage use of public transportation, which means less traffic and less pollution.
“When we all work together, our town can be a great place for everyone,” she concluded.
Lily wrote, “I would put an animal shelter where you can adopt animals, and if you find a stray you can drop it off there. Also, we need a dog park here.”
Lily’s essay even included a designated location for the proposed dog park, “there is space at the Church Hill Park where you can fence an area,” she said.
Other suggestions included a Saturday morning town market with produce and homemade toys and dolls and the addition of a nearby police station.
“We would have a homeless shelter,” wrote Lily, “our leftover food could be donated to the homeless shelter until they get a job. I think I would make a pretty good mayor!”
Bright young people, both have some interesting ideas to make Church Hill an even better place to live. Both received a monetary gift for school supplies. A cake was served as part of the celebration for the girls following the meeting.
