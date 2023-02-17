EASTON — On Feb. 9 The Chesapeake Bay Herb Society got together for a jovial mixture including a high-end potluck, an educational speaker and the edifying community of like-minded souls who care about herbs. Around 20 members were celebrating herbs and the aphrodisiac effects of oysters at Christ Church.
To top it all off they had a master oyster shucker, Patty Lake, who claims to shuck 25 oysters a minute. She lectured on what tools to use, different types of oysters and the fun of occasionally finding pearls. She has even found blue pearls. She showed off some of her found treasures.
“Patty is originally from Arkansas, but she is an Eastern Shore person. She can shuck oysters faster than anybody, but she is going to tell us about the history, what goes well with the herbs and the oysters. She made oyster fritters and oyster stew and we are going to have raw oysters,” said Mara Manley who is head of programs for the Herb Society.
The long table was full of food with herb-based recipes.
In her real life, Lake is a caretaker for seniors and dog sits in Madison. Given the food context, she went over some of the sauces that are used with raw oysters.
“Lemon juice. Cocktail sauce. Horseradish sauce. Pasta Sauce. France is where they eat the most oysters. Louisiana and Alabama are where most are shipped. Wine is the best drink with an oyster. Sauvignon blanc, Chardonnay and Champagne. On a hot day, beer or a margarita is good,” said Lake.
So how did this all start?
“The Herb Society got started in 2002. And we maintain the herb garden at Pickering Creek. We meet the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. and we always have a food theme. It is $25 a year. We have a newsletter, we take trips and you can steal herbs from the garden,” said past President Paulette Lawing.
It is mostly about the food, with emphasis on higher-end dishes. They eat with gusto from the curated pot luck based on that month’s theme. There is a newsletter that comes out monthly and it has recipes to try as well.
“It always has two or three herbs that we encourage people to try a dish with. That is how we get people to know the herbs and you can go out when the season is right to Pickering Creek if you don’t have your own garden,” said Manley.
For this meeting they were focused on Scandinavian herbs like cardamom, dill, allspice, saffron, horseradish and lingonberry. The potluck had cardamom-spiced cookies and dill-accented meatballs.
Member Bobbie Wells wrote in the newsletter, “Saffron and cardamom have graced baked goods since the Vikings first discovered them and allspice, black pepper and nutmeg are also embraced. Scandinavian baked goods have their charm. There are eggy sweet buns to dunk into coffee scented with either cardamom or saffron.”
Membership is open for new people interested in herbs, food and gardening.
Dana McGrath, past president, said, “We have had a maximum of 75 members, but COVID cut us way down. We are rebuilding like a lot of organizations, but our main purpose for being a nonprofit organization is that we have a demonstration herb garden out at Pickering Creek. From early spring through fall, we are out there tending the garden, reaping the gardens. If people just want to go out to our garden in Pickering Creek, that would be wonderful.”
She said that the mission to all of this is educate people about the uses of herbs. And there are uses that go beyond the culinary.
Their monthly newsletter features Scandinavian recipes like Danish cold potato salad, Skagen toast, cardamom spritz cookies, and beetroot caper and dill salad.
The newsletter in a chapter heading “Five Herbs That Give You a Story to Tell This Valentine’s Day,” claims that basil is an aphrodisiac. And, if you are feeling down romantically you could also check out oregano, thyme, rosemary and lavender.
