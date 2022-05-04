Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum's President and CEO Kristen Greenway (right) receives the National Maritime Historical Society's Distinguished Service Award. Laura Lott (left) presented the award April 27 at a dinner event in Washington D.C.
ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum's chief executive has earned national recognition for her work at the local museum and the community beyond.
Kristen Greenaway, president and CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, was honored by the National Maritime Historical Society at its 11th annual National Maritime Awards dinner in Washington on Wed., April 27, 2022. Greenaway — along with Lonnie G. Bunch III, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, and David F. Winkler, historian at the Naval Historical Foundation — was presented with the NMHS Distinguished Service Award during the event for her remarkable contributions to the maritime museum community, not only at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum but also for her global initiatives that have enriched maritime museums internationally.
Greenaway’s award was presented to her by Laura Lott, president and CEO of the American Alliance of Museums. Greenaway is the first maritime museum CEO to have been given this prestigious award, an honor bestowed on some of the world’s most famous mariners.
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is located at 213 Talbot Street in St. Michaels. The museum offers a variety of programs, workshops, exhibitions and a working shipyard with a floating fleet of historic vessels. More information is available online at www.cbmm.org.
