EASTON — On June 24 more than thousand children were expected to attend the eighth annual Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival at the Talbot Count Free Library. There were children’s book authors selling books and doing readings as parents and grandparents guided their kids through the tables filled with colorful books and ideas. There was even a voucher program to give each child a free book to get signed by the authors.


  

