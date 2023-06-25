EASTON — On June 24 more than thousand children were expected to attend the eighth annual Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival at the Talbot Count Free Library. There were children’s book authors selling books and doing readings as parents and grandparents guided their kids through the tables filled with colorful books and ideas. There was even a voucher program to give each child a free book to get signed by the authors.
Children’s book author June Smalls, who specializes in animal stories, said, “I am so excited for today because we’ve missed lot of these big events with COVID. Baby steps, I hope we have a ton of kids here. I hope I sell 50 books. I love seeing the community here. There are so many volunteers here today. ”
The administration of the library noted some milestones.
“We are celebrating the 8th anniversary of the Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival and the 10th anniversary of the creation of the Talbot County Imagination Library. We have 24 authors here,” said Scotti Oliver, assistant director of the Talbot County Free library.
Communications manager Christina Acosta said the library offers a lot to the community
“It is a big place for not only authors to offer books and illustrations but also resources ...,” she said, adding the festival and the library is “a good opportunity for (children) to read more books and to continue to read into the future. Last year we had 1,000 kids. So, I am going to say over 1,500 this year. It is our biggest celebration of the year. We don’t just offer books. We also offer e-resources, the seed library, free WiFi hotspots and iPads.”
Acosta went on to say that children reading is important because it could lead to reading literature and it helps with math and science.
On a fun note, she said there were chicks there and also a snake. The blue tub full of yellow chicks was popular.
There was an air of curiosity and discovery for the children to be involved with the magic of books. It was hard to tell who was having more fun the kids or the authors.
