Students in the Building African American Minds (BAAM) program recite the BAAM Pledge during the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee’s 30th Annual Community Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16, at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.
The Miles Sisters sing a two part gospel song during the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee’s 30th Annual Community Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16, at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.
Stevensville Middle School student Annah Reed shares an essay during the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee’s 30th Annual Community Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16, at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.
Rev. Alan Gould Sr. speaks during the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee’s 30th Annual Community Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16, at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
Rev. Alan Gould Sr. preaches during the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee’s 30th Annual Community Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16, at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
WYE MILLS — Beautiful and soulful music paired with thoughtful and passionate admonitions during the 30th Annual Community Celebration presented by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee on Monday, Jan. 16, at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills.
Rev. Alan Gould Sr. was the keynote speaker, delivering a message in honor of King that encouraged those gathered to serve others, prepare and take courage.
Multiple musical performers accompanied the keynote speech. The performances included Lockerman Middle School student Sanaa Smith who played "Lift Every Voice and Sing" on the flute, and The Miles Sisters and The Reed Group who shared gospel music selections.
Several young participants in Easton's Building African American Minds after school program recited the BAAM Pledge and sang "Lean On Me."
“Everybody can be great, because anyone can serve," Gould said, quoting King. He said the requirements for service were simple — “You just need a heart full of love and a soul full of grace."
"Equality requires more than the absence of oppression," the reverend said of the physical needs in the community. "Dr. King recognized that we are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality," Gould said.
Gould next described King's preparation, his educational progress through high school, college and seminary.
"You have to stand for something or you fall for anything," he quoted.
"Through struggle and discipline, persistence and faith, patriots and prophetic leaders like Dr. King have driven our country forward," Gould said, "We're not going back."
Finally, Gould broadcast a message of encouragement to, "take courage, because God is with us."
He described the confidence in the younger generations that came from working with them.
"Our country is in good shape because of the young people ... who had an opportunity to observe people who had gone on before," Gould said.
Earlier in his message, Gould spoke of the unity and harmony that he saw as the mission of the nation.
"This remains our great unfinished business — it's not about red states and blue states, it's about the United States of America."
The committee has scheduled next year's event for Jan. 15, 2024.
