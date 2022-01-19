WYE MILLS – Three hundred sixty students were named to the Chesapeake College Dean's List for Fall Semester 2021. The following students earned a quality point average of 3.50 or better on at least seven credit hours.
In Caroline County those students were: Heather Arthur of Federalsburg, Kelly Ball of Preston, Karissa Barr of Marydel, Ava Barrett of Denton, Paige Barrow of Preston, Zachary Baumann of Denton, Shelbi Briggs of Federalsburg, Derek Brinsfield of Federalsburg, Christopher Bruns of Denton, Nikki Buckius of Henderson, Carleigh Buckler of Denton, Connor Butler of Goldsboro, Randall Butler of Denton, Alexis Campbell of Henderson, Ava Carels of Federalsburg, Timothy Casey of Denton, Rosa Castro of Denton, Tatum Cecil of Preston, Hannah Chandler of Greensboro, Garrett Clark of Denton, Katherine Constanza Ochoa of Ridgely, Chelsea Cooper of Ridgely, Maddison Corkran of Goldsboro, Brooke Coulbourne of Preston, Madison Covey of Preston, Chelsea Cox of Greensboro, Cora Cox of Greensboro, Zoey Craddock of Greensboro, Kayla Creasy of Greensboro,
Charish Dean of Denton, Zulema Delacruz Martinez of Greensboro, Kaitlyn Doetsch of Preston, Kolby Downes of Denton, Kinley Elliott of Federalsburg, Joshua Ellis of Ridgely, Chadney Ennals of Federalsburg, Jessica Esparza of Ridgely, Destiny Everage of Preston, Aubri Farrell of Denton, Samuel Fox of Denton, Alexis Frechette of Ridgely, Azayah Garrison of Denton, Christine Gavin of Greensboro, Brooke Germershausen of Henderson, Samantha Gill of Denton, Mary Grace Gomes of Denton, Kelli Greeno of Ridgely, Katelyn Gunderson of Ridgely, Jamie Hering of Federalsburg, Caroline Hill of Denton, Malik Hopkins of Ridgely, Taylor Howard of Federalsburg, Savanna Johnson of Greensboro, Savannah Jordan of Goldsboro, Kacey Kaub of Ridgely, Hope Kraus of Preston, Jonathan Kraus of Preston, Heather LaNeve of Preston, Michael Lingard of Denton, Ronnie Loeffler of Greensboro, Sarah Luersen of Ridgely,
Remington Mangum of Federalsburg, Suzanne Matthews of Federalsburg, James McGuckian of Preston, Marisa Mengel of Denton, Esabel Miles of Greensboro, Madelynn Milligan of Federalsburg, Gillian O'Brien of Denton, Dawn Parks of Greensboro, Travis Pettit of Ridgely, Amber Phebus of Marydel, Terry Phebus of Marydel, Imani Ringgold of Ridgely, Lamesha Ringgold of Denton, Kaitlin Roe of Hillsboro, Joanna Schoonover of Preston, Kyle Schultz of Denton, Rebeca Serrano-Diaz of Marydel, Nyckolas Shirkey of Ridgely, Candace Smith of Denton, RonAsha Smith of Federalsburg, Conner Steffy of Preston, Amirah Stock of Preston, Cindy Striewski of Greensboro,
Kennedy Thomason of Denton, Jaylynne Walls of Goldsboro, Lillian Welch of Denton, Andrew Whaples of Preston, Keith Whewell of Ridgely, Christopher Williams of Denton, Brooke Willoughby of Preston, Mitchell Willoughby of Federalsburg, and Nicholas Wilson of Greensboro, Shelby Young of Preston.
