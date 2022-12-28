Threats mount against Chesapeake Bay conservation efforts

A view of the Tred Avon River from Bellevue. From the Trump White House to the Republican-controlled Congress, programs aimed at improving the Bay’s health are facing cuts and policy shifts that environmental groups warn would reverse hard-won battles to curb pollution.

 PHOTO BY JOSH BOLLINGER

ANNAPOLIS — The Chesapeake Conservancy has announced two major action items that secure future restoration efforts and protections of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.