ANNAPOLIS — The Chesapeake Conservancy has announced two major action items that secure future restoration efforts and protections of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
On Dec. 15, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced his administration’s final budget proposal for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, fully funding Program Open Space.Program Open Space is a conservation program established in 1969 that “provides financial and technical assistance to local subdivisions for the planning, acquisition, and/or development of recreation land or open space areas” and “symbolizes Maryland’s long term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for our citizens,” according to the state’s website.
The Governor and the General Assembly have ensured full funding for Program Open Space over the past seven fiscal years.The proposed budget includes a $102 million repayment to Program Open Space, completing the schedule of repayments that was passed by the General Assembly in 2016 in order to pay back funds previously diverted away from Program Open Space to the General Fund.
The FY ‘24 budget proposal would also fully fund the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund, a statewide program that funds water quality and habitat restoration efforts in the Chesapeake Bay watershed in Maryland.
“I applaud Governor Hogan’s budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024 as it relates to conservation and environmental stewardship priorities,” Chesapeake Conservancy President and CEO Joel Dunn said. “As Maryland continues to grow and develop, full funding for Program Open Space ensures that Maryland can provide sufficient green space and parks for people and nature to thrive. This program benefits rural and urban communities and every community in between.”
The Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund provides essential support to Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts and has funded more than 3,000 projects across the state to restore wetlands and streams, reduce stormwater runoff and support agricultural conservation practices that help the Bay and farmers.
As recently as Monday, Dec. 19, The Chesapeake Conservancy has officially dedicated themselves to further protect the future of the Chesapeake Bay by signing an agreement proposed by the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) to conserve 30% of the Earth’s Lands and Waters by 2030.
Currently, Senior Vice President of Communications for The Chesapeake Conservancy Jody Couser said that only about 17% of Earth’s lands and 10% of its marine areas are considered protected; however, Dunn said that “with more than 23% of lands already conserved, the Chesapeake Bay watershed is a leading example demonstrating large landscape conservation to protect ecosystems and wildlife for the benefit of people and nature.”
As of right now, more than 190 countries have signed this “historic global framework.” The landmark agreement made at COP15 in Montreal includes 23 “global targets for urgent action,” including raising $200 billion by 2030 and reducing up to $500 billion in subsidies and incentives harmful to biodiversity.
“Achieving this global goal, and the national goal set by the Biden Administration, requires an acceleration of local conservation efforts in key landscapes,” Dunn said. “It requires governments, businesses, scientists and conservationists to partner together and collaborate like never before.”
