Officials gathered at Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park on the Choptank River outside Trappe to cut the ribbon and mark the official designation of the Chesapeake Country All-American Road. Pictured (from left): Mark Falzone, president of Scenic America; Jennie Haddaway-Riccio, secretary, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, D-Md.; and Liz Fitzsimmons, managing director, Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism
Many of the partners who worked together to nominate the Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway for All-American Road status gathered to celebrate on Sunday, Aug. 15., at Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park near Trappe.
Officials gathered at Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park on the Choptank River outside Trappe to cut the ribbon and mark the official designation of the Chesapeake Country All-American Road. Pictured (from left): Mark Falzone, president of Scenic America; Jennie Haddaway-Riccio, secretary, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, D-Md.; and Liz Fitzsimmons, managing director, Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism
Jameson Harrington
Many of the partners who worked together to nominate the Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway for All-American Road status gathered to celebrate on Sunday, Aug. 15., at Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park near Trappe.
TRAPPE — The Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway — which traverses the 419-miles across the Eastern Shore — has been designated as an All-American Road.
The byway’s route cuts across all nine Eastern Shore and highlights historical sites, quaint downtowns and the peninsula’s natural beauty.
Those natural, historical and cultural sites help tourism as well as attract new full and part-time residents to the Shore.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and other federal, state and local officials gathered at the Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park officially designated the Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway as the newest All-American Road.
The All-American Road program is part of the federal National Scenic Byways to help protect scenic roads and promote tourism and economic development in rural areas and small towns.
“This designation is an acknowledgment of how unique this area is,”Cardin said. “It highlights Maryland’s history and culture, our way of life from our watermen to our farmers to those who come here for recreation.”
The byway route takes visitors — and residents — throughout the Shore.
There are 36 All-American Roads in the U.S.
The Shore project is a collaboration between the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism, the Eastern Shore’s three heritage areas, and the counties of Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester.
“The All-American Road designation is an opportunity to grow the economy on the Eastern Shore and here in Talbot County,” said Cassandra Vanhooser, director of the Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism. “The Chesapeake Country All-American Road passes through the heart of Talbot County and touches the towns of Easton, Oxford, St. Michaels, and Tilghman Island, revealing the spirit and culture of each place and contributing to tourism and our overall economy.”
To learn more about the Chesapeake Country All-American Road, visit Maryland.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.