EASTON — The weekend-long Chesapeake Fire & Ice Festival dazzled downtown Easton with an array of ice sculptures ranging from Winston Churchill to SpongeBob SquarePants. The path of ice took lookers on around downtown.
There was even an ice skating rink in front of the town office and a man juggling fire with a fiery shirt on to boot. He went by “Cascading Carlos the Juggler.”
Discover Easton organized the event.
One ice sculpture was in front of Bank of America on Washington Street and was shaped like a life-size pig. This icy piggy bank had a slot in the top where participants could donate pocket change or more to The Talbot Interfaith Shelter. All proceeds went to the shelter.
There were several musical acts over the course of the weekend but, on Friday night, a rocking trio with an electric guitar, an acoustic guitar and drums was cranking out head-bopping reggae tunes. “Poppy Blue Eyes,” the band, was set up in front of the courthouse.
Ice Lab of Baltimore was creating all of the fantastic ice sculptures out of raw rectangles of ice. They had an array of tools to saw the ice, to melt the ice together and to stencil in exact text in perfect fonts. They stacked the rectangles and shaped them into things like boats and sofas to sit on.
People came from near and far to witness these creations and enjoy Easton at its best. The restaurants and watering holes were open for business. The police blocked off the street from Goldsboro to Dover on Harrison so pedestrians could enjoy it all safely.
Sherry Reynard of Earville said, “We saw it on Facebook and thought it would be something neat to come see. Luckily the rain stopped and it is still cold out so the ice won’t melt. There was a neat piggy bank in front of a bank. People were putting money in it. I think it is an awesome event. Nice town. We have never been to Easton.”
Three watermen were shucking oysters in the cold and wanted only a donation for each bivalve. People were lined up for that deal. Talbot Watermen’s Association members Greg Barnhart, Mark Connolly and Joe Spurry were doing the shucking. The oysters were from the Choptank River.
The big sponsors were Preston Automotive, Bay Security/Safehouse LLC, the Town of Easton and the Easton Economic Development Corporation.
