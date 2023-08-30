Would you like to build your game skills, polish your historical and literary bonafides, or learn more about climate change?
There are many chances to sharpen your mind the week of Sept. 12 with Chesapeake Forum.
The week kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 12, with Buckets of Warm Spit, Vice Presidents during the Civil War. Dr. Raymond Vergne is back with a continuation of his popular look at the office of the vice presidency.
The Constitution sees the vice presidency as largely a ceremonial role. What’s the reality? What did vice presidents do during the tumultuous period during the Civil War and Reconstruction? Did they stay loyal to the president they served or serve their own interests? Find out in this surprising class. Buckets of Warm Spit, Vice Presidents During the Civil War is three sessions, from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 19, and 26. The class is offered in-person at the Easton Family YMCA, Zoom or recording. $40.
On Wednesday, join Bev Williams for The Great Gatsby, one of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s greatest novels depicting narrator Nick Carraway’s interactions with mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and Gatsby’s obsession to reunite with his former lover, Daisy Buchanan. Participants will mine the work for insights into our time and his using selected readings and class discussion. The Great Gatsby is three sessions, 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 20 and 27. The class is in-person at the Easton Family YMCA, Zoom or recording. $40.
Start Thursday morning, Sept. 14, with Mahjongg and end it with a discussion about climate change. Sharpen Your Mind with Mahlongg is a brand new eight-week course, starting Sept. 14 and running through Nov. 2. Instruction is hands-on and class size is limited. At the end of the course, you’ll be able to hold your own with others in casual Mahjongg play. Sharpen Your Mind with Mahlongg is eight weeks starting from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 to Nov. 2. In-person at the Easton Family YMCA. $70.
And finally is climate change. In Global Warming: A Crisis Like No Other, Robert De Saro leads a lively discussion to define exactly what constitutes climate change and what steps can be taken to mitigate it. How are you responding to climate concerns? One day it’s hot, one day it’s raining buckets or worse — in many places, it’s not raining at all. Global Warming: A Crisis Like No Other is two sessions, 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 and 21. The class is offered in-person at the Easton Family YMCA, Zoom or recording)
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities for residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive Chesapeake Forum’s newsletter, please send your contact information, including mailing address, to info@chesapeakeforum.org
