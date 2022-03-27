Chesapeake Forum has made its online course library free. Check out classes like Steve Goldman’s “Fighting Words: How Newspapers Reported the American Civil War from the Polarized Perspectives of North vs. South,” shown here.
EASTON — Chesapeake Forum has thrown open the doors to its virtual course recordings library, granting the public free access to more than three years’ worth of courses. More than 100 classes are available on demand to be watched at one’s convenience. Topics range from birding and black holes to international development and marine literature. A new journey is only a click away.
“Part of our Chesapeake Forum mission is to make Lifelong Learning available to all,” said Lynn Randle, Forum board president. “I was happy to get unanimous agreement from our board to do this as I believe is a tremendous public service for us to provide our Eastern Shore community.”
To get started, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org/library/. There is no charge for any of the courses in the library. Registration is required in order to get the course recording links needed to access the YouTube recordings. The offer extends only to pre-recorded library courses and not the current semester course offerings.
Chesapeake Forum was formed in 2020 to provide continuing education opportunities for adults on the Eastern Shore. According to Randle, the organization has been growing 30% a year.
“We have a unique group of people who retire to Talbot County with amazing backgrounds and talents to share. Unlike other Academies for Lifelong Learning that are associated with academic institutions, we tap into the very interesting real world experiences and interests of our course leaders,” she said.
