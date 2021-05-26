WYE MILLS – Commencement is always a cause for celebration at Chesapeake College, but especially so this year as many students return to campus for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the switch to remote learning.
Members of both the classes of 2021 and 2020 were invited to in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies Wednesday, May 26. The campus re-opens to the general public on June 1.
Among Chesapeake’s 2021 graduates is Denton native Jade Pearl, a first-generation college student who used her own academic success to help others. She is the 2021 winner of the John T. Harrison Award, Chesapeake’s top student honor.
The North Caroline High School graduate was a frontline retail worker during the pandemic in 2020 as she managed a full academic course load. This year, Pearl worked in the TRiO program (a Federal outreach and student services program designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds) at Chesapeake as a technology and IT tutor. She used her tech savvy to help students navigate remote learning amid the stresses of a global pandemic.
Professor Kamal Hennayake said that even as Pearl juggled her own responsibilities and remote learning challenges, she found time to voluntarily help other students in math class. Her willingness to help other students succeed was remarkable, he said.
“I really enjoyed helping my classmates. I grew more confident as I helped other students. I learned that I can make a difference,” Pearl said.
An Honors Program and Dean’s List student, she is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and holds a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Pearl, a vocalist, was also a member of Chesapeake’s theater company who performed in the fall 2019 production and was an audio editor for the 2020 virtual production. She participated in the Student Government Association and is a Presidential Scholar.
“I’ve been inspired at Chesapeake and learned how to be myself,” Pearl said. “I’m grateful that I’ve been in such a supportive environment and that the college provided me with so many opportunities.”
With her interests in both technology and art, Pearl turned to computer science and graphics at Chesapeake. She now plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer science at Salisbury University.
