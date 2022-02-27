CHESTERTOWN — During the Chestertown mayor and council meeting Tuesday night, Town Manager Bill Ingersoll presented a draft wish list of how to spend the town’s ARPA funds.
The town of Chestertown was awarded $4.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The largest portion would go to updating the wastewater treatment plant and the utilities administrative building.
Mayor David Foster said the wish list does not replace the work the council-appointed ARPA task force is doing, but it gives department heads the opportunity to list what they consider to be priorities.
Ingersoll said a lot of the requests on the draft list were things that departments have been putting off for years due to a lack of funds, such as software upgrades for the town’s financial, accounting and billing systems.
He said some of the items on the wish list could be covered by grants, and ARPA funding could be used as the matching portion of the grant, “which is legal, I checked.”
Other big-ticket items on the list included competition of the waterfront trail and projects at Bailey Park.
Ingersoll said that when the town bought the land for the park that is named for former mayor Margo Bailey, the plans included ball fields, soccer fields and even a destination play area.
“Anyone who has walked that six-tenths of a mile trail and seen how happy the dogs are can only imagine how happy people would be out there,” Ingersoll said.
Other items on the draft wish list included new equipment for the street department, including two new pickup trucks, four new police cars, and laptops and body cameras for the police department.
Ingersoll said the town always buys used vehicles when it can to save money, but with supply chain shortages those are difficult to find.
He said the police department has some grants on the horizon which would cover the cost of body cameras.
If the Chestertown Police Department receives the grant, then the expense of body cameras would be taken off the wish list.
Councilwoman Megan Efland said she was in support of asking town employees how they best wanted to spend the ARPA funds because “they live with this every day.”
She asked if it made sense to cover the cost of new vehicles with ARPA money, or if the town should include that in its next budget cycle.
Ingersoll said that while the state is predicting an upswing in revenue for the town and the town could cover the cost of new vehicles, in his opinion it didn’t make sense to wait.
“Use the money that you’re being given first before you strap it on the taxpayers of Chestertown,” he said.
Councilman Tim O’Brien made a motion to pay for up to $10,000 for new laptops for the CPD and up to $25,000 for information technology upgrades for the town’s administrative offices out of ARPA funds “to get things moving.”
Efland seconded the motion, which passed 4-0 with the support of Foster and Councilman Jose Medrano.
Councilman Tom Hertz was absent from the meeting.
