CHESTERTOWN — It wasn’t bells and whistles, but sirens and flashing lights that heralded the arrival of Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company’s newest piece of equipment.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday night, with fire company President Dave Eason Sr. and Chief John “Otis” Darling aboard, Assistant Chief Renny Grapes drove Rescue-Engine 6 down Washington Avenue, backed the rig into its assigned engine bay at the Maple Avenue firehouse and then rolled back onto the station apron where everyone could get a good look.
The new rescue-engine’s total cost is about $750,000, which includes about $100,000 that the fire company will pay out for the most up-to-date equipment.
The Town of Chestertown allocated $448,657.60 from its American Rescue Plan Act funds to clear the balance owed.
By unanimous vote at the Oct. 17 meeting, the mayor and council approved fast-tracking the allocation of ARPA funds to the fire company. Councilman Tom Herz is a member of the town’s ARPA Advisory Task Force.
Mayor David Foster and Councilman Jose Medrano were on the scene Friday night for the ceremonial check presentation.
A post on the fire company’s Facebook page states: “This is a wonderful gesture which helps to alleviate the pressure of new apparatus fundraising. We are indebted to the Town Fathers and extend our utmost appreciation to the ARPA committee for understanding the dilemma which COVID had placed on us. In our long-term apparatus replacement plan, this unexpected windfall places us head and shoulders high towards the next apparatus replacement project.”
Chief Darling said delivery of the rig was the culmination of a four-year project. The plan is to put it in service in mid-December.
The new rescue-engine is a 2022 Sutphen, designed to carry six personnel in seatbelt-equipped seating.
According to a CVFC spokesperson, the rig has a 1,500 gallons per minute fire pump and carries 1,000 gallons of water. It is equipped with a foam tank and proportioner for combatting flammable liquid fires. It has a 6kW generator for providing electrical service on emergency scenes.
“It is made to last 25 to 30 years,” Darling said.
Rescue-Engine 6 will host a complete complement of rescue equipment, including the Hurst “Jaws-of-Life” system, which includes hydraulic spreaders, cutters and rams. It also will carry firefighting hose and equipment, allowing it to operate in a firefighting capacity.
The New Apparatus Committee was comprised of Chris Carter, Otis Darling, Dave Eason Jr., Assistant Chiefs Renny Grapes and Claude Joyner, Donald Hodges Sr., Phillip Lott, Mike Olsen and Deputy Chief and board member Brad Russum.
