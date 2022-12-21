CHESTERTOWN — A Kent County man has been charged in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Zachariah Sattler was formally charged Dec. 9 and subsequently arrested, then released on personal recognizance pending a hearing in February.
The 36-year-old is facing a maximum of three years in prison on four misdemeanor charges.
Following the investigation by the Joint Terrorism Task Force FBI Baltimore Division, Sattler was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
On Jan. 6, 2021, only authorized people with appropriate identification were allowed access inside the U.S. Capitol. The exterior plaza of the U.S. Capitol was also closed to members of the public. However, multiple people unlawfully gained entry to the building following a rally and march held in Washington the same day.
During the closure, a joint session of Congress convened at the Capitol as elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate met in separate chambers to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election. Shortly after that session, the House and Senate adjourned to separate chambers to resolve a particular objection. Vice President Mike Pence was present and presiding, first in the joint session, and then in the Senate chamber.
The documents continue, noting as the proceedings continued in both the House and the Senate, a large crowd gathered outside the U.S. Capitol. According to the report, U.S. Capitol Police attempted to maintain order and keep the crowd from entering the Capitol; however, individuals in the crowd forced entry into the U.S. Capitol, including by breaking windows and by assaulting members of the U.S. Capitol Police, as others in the crowd encouraged and assisted those acts.
According to records obtained through a search warrant served on Verizon, Sattler’s cellphone was identified as having utilized a cell site consistent with providing service to a geographic area that included the interior of the Capitol. Investigators said they were able to confirm Sattler’s identity via witnesses who reviewed a publicly available YouTube video, in which Sattler was filmed.
From the video footage, officials established a timeline of Sattler’s whereabouts during the January incident.
At 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 6, Sattler was observed as part of a large mob of individuals who breached the exterior door on the eastern side of the building near the Rotunda entrance on the second floor. Once inside, Sattler shouted, celebrated and urged the crowd to move further inside the building.
At 2:41 p.m., Sattler disappeared off camera before being seen again entering the Rotunda on the eastern side of the room, appeared to use his phone, walked through the room, and then exited the south side of the Rotunda at 2:42 p.m.
Sattler was next viewed walking through and looking at various items in Statuary Hall. He appeared to pray in front of the Nebraska statue, interacting with and hugging an unknown person, and used this person’s camera to take a photograph of the them posing with the Nebraska statue. While Sattler was taking this picture, a group of law enforcement officers sprinted past him in the direction that Sattler had been walking.
He then entered the Statuary Hall Connector, continued to gesture in a celebratory manner, drank water from a bottle, and then walked back toward Statuary Hall. He re-entered while holding an illuminated phone, walked through the room, picked up and helped return a brass pole that had been a part of the rope barrier, then exited off the screen at 2:46 p.m. in the direction of the Rotunda.
Sattler was next seen in the Rotunda from the south side and again celebrated by raising his arms in the air. He then got down and kissed the ground before walking through the room, where he sat on a sofa along the wall before eventually standing up and exiting the Rotunda on the north side of the room at 2:48 p.m.
Reports indicate the for the next 10 minutes, he remained visible on camera in the distance, at some points shouting to the crowd. At around 3 p.m., Sattler appeared to take several puffs from another person’s cigarette, joint or similar object, before returning it to them. He then made additional celebratory gestures while standing and watching things around him.
While leaving the building, Sattler was observed approaching the door, urging others to enter the building. He briefly spoke with a law enforcement officer before physically assisting several individuals through the door inside the building.
In May of 2022, the FBI reported they obtained records from Google in response to a search warrant. These records revealed that Sattler attended the rally and speeches by and for former President Donald Trump and then walked to the Capitol with the crowds.
In some of the videos, Sattler shouted, chanted or cheered. In one video, he commented he wanted to “go hang out with the Proud Boys for a minute.”
In another video, Sattler stated “they dones bustin’ through the gate, we’re going to the m***** Capitol Building!” as he walked past numerous “Area Closed” signs and stepped over discarded barriers.
In yet another video, Sattler stood near the Capitol entrance and zoomed in on his own vomit, bragging that he “threw up on the Capitol.”
A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for Feb. 9. While awaiting the hearing, the court ordered Sattler must not violate federal, state or local law while on release; must cooperate in the collection of a DNA sample if authorized; must stay away from Washington, D.C., except for attendance at court proceedings, meeting with counsel, and required PSA business; and not possess a firearm, destructive device or other weapon.
