CHESTERTOWN — Without saying a word, those who attended the Memorial Day activities in Chestertown Monday morning made a powerful statement.
“Your presence today is a way to say we remember,” U.S. Army veteran Vernon Eugene “Gene” Davis III said in his keynote address, standing on a mobile stage that had been set up several days earlier for the weekend Tea Party Festival.
“We’re here to honor our heroes, to remember their achievements, their courage and their dedication, and to say ‘thank you’ for their sacrifices,” Davis told the crowd gathered in the 200-block of High Street.
He noted that while soldiers and sailors and airmen come from all walks of life, they share the fundamental qualities of courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty and integrity — all the qualities needed to serve a cause larger than one’s self.
Many didn’t ask to leave their homes to fight on distant battlefield. Many didn’t volunteer.
They didn’t go to war because they loved fighting, but because they were called to be part of something larger than themselves.
“They rose to the nation’s call because they wanted to protect a nation which has given them, us, so much,” said Millington native Davis, 43, who was deployed to Iraq from March 2004 to March 2005.
Davis gave a history of Memorial Day, as Decoration Day gradually came to be known. Originally it honored only those who died while fighting in the Civil War.
But during World War I the United States found itself embroiled in another major conflict, and the holiday evolved to commemorate American military personnel who died in all wars.
“We remember and honor them all,” Davis said.
In conclusion he asked that men and women currently serving in the U.S. military and veterans in the audience to step out into the street to be honored.
The senior member of the group was Dr. Clif West, 98, of Chestertown, who was a surgeon with the 45th MASH Unit in Korea.
“Thank you for attending today,” he said. “God bless you and your families, God bless our troops and God bless America.”
At the conclusion of Davis’ speech, Jenny Lee Freebery of the Kent County Community Marching Band played taps, the bugle/trumpet call that is sounded at military funerals.
Prior to Davis taking the dais, the band performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “American Legion March.”
Led by Travis Hayman, the band marched in the parade that stepped off at 10 a.m. from upper High Street.
There were antique vehicles, fire and rescue trucks with sirens blaring, a couple of political candidates and members of American Legion posts in Kent County.
The Memorial Day observance in Chestertown concluded with a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to African Americans who fought for the Union in the Civil War. Prayers, poetry and song were included in the remembrance that was sponsored by Sumner Hall.
Chestertown Mayor David Foster read the poem titled “The Black Regiment,” penned by George H. Boker on May 17, 1863.
Foster told the gathering that he was selected to read the poem not because he was the mayor, but because he was an example of how important it is for us to teach the history of this area and to know the history.
Foster said he had 16 years of education in Maryland and he never heard one word about the important role of African American soldiers in the Civil War.
About 400 African American men from Kent County enlisted in the Union army, including those who were killed in the Battle of the Crater (July 30, 1864) and the siege of Richmond (April 1865).
Their enlistment marked an important turning point in the war and the fight for freedom Foster said.
“Like warriors of ancient times, these brave men found glory and ideals on the battlefield that became the subject of poetry to perpetuate the memory of their experience and deeds,” Foster said as segue to Boker’s poem.
Soloist Yvette Hynson, treasurer of the Sumner Hall board, sang “Amazing Grace” a cappella.
In closing, Larry Wilson, president of the Sumner Hall board of directors, asked that members of the audience pause to give a grateful prayer for all who have served in the U.S. military.
“We would not have the opportunities and freedom that we enjoy today without their selfless service and sacrifice. May those who have died rest in peace,” said Wilson, whose 20 years of decorated service in the Navy included deployments to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War.
