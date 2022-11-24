ROCK HALL — One school system’s surplus playground equipment and commercial kitchen could be another government’s treasure, or so the saying goes.
The Chestertown Mayor and Council made two formal requests to the Kent County Board of Education at its Nov. 14 meeting. Chestertown Councilman Tim O’Brien made the presentation to the school board asking it to consider allowing the town to move old playground equipment from the former Worton Elementary School to one of the town’s parks. He also requested access to the commercial kitchen within that school for use by vendors at the town’s weekly farmer’s market.
“This is just a very initial request to start the process,” O’Brien told the board.
He said it came to the council’s attention that there was surplus playground equipment at the former elementary school.
There are two sets of playground equipment there, and the town was interested in relocating the smaller set of equipment, O’Brien said. Superintendent Karen Couch said the playground structure was previously used by pre-kindergarten students.
O’Brien said the equipment would advance the town’s program enhancing pocket parks around town.
“It’s in great shape,” he said of the equipment. “There’s nothing wrong with it, it would be great to put it back into some service.”
While the future location has not been finalized, O’Brien said the equipment may go in Carpenter Park.
“That’s the one (park) we’re currently working on, but we have multiple spots that it could be used,” O’Brien said. The town is currently working on a project to revamp all of its playgrounds. “We have several pocket parks under consideration that have no equipment at all.”
O’Brien said the repurposing or moving effort would be organized by the town. Any funds required would be spent by the town, O’Brien said.
Board President Joe Geotz said he did not have an issue with surplussing the equipment to be used by the town.
Board Vice President Nivek Johnson asked what was currently at Carpenter Park.
“A lack of playground equipment,” O’Brien said. “We have a lack of playground equipment in Chestertown.”
While there are currently plans to install a large playground at Carpenter Park, O’Brien said this equipment would be supplemental and service younger kids.
The board has previously surplussed playground equipment, namely that at the former Millington Elementary School before it was surplussed to the county.
Couch said at that time, the Town of Millington was going to move the playground equipment. When they attempted to move it, it was cost prohibitive and there was concern the equipment would be broken.
“I’m hoping that’s not going to be the case here,” Couch said.
O’Brien agreed and said this equipment, because it is smaller, can be dismantled.
Board member Trish McGee acknowledged O’Brien’s assessment, but asked if the board should come up with some sort of liability waiver in case there is some sort of accident.
She also forewarned O’Brien to be careful when moving the equipment that it is not damaged to the point that it is unmovable, such as the case in Millington. That equipment was ultimately abandoned, McGee said.
If the process of moving the equipment begins but cannot be finished, said board member Francoise Sullivan, she would like part of the agreement to state that the equipment will be put back in a safe way.
O’Brien said the goal is to put the equipment in use.
Couch said she would work with the board’s attorney to come up with an agreement moving forward with the playground equipment.
O’Brien’s second request of the board was to gain access to the commercial kitchen within the former Worton Elementary School, which he said would help meet the needs of those in Chestertown and around Kent County generally.
“We’re in dire need of a commercial kitchen for people who are [not only vendors] at the farmer’s market but also for other activities,” he said.
This need comes from a change in Maryland law requiring vendors and other food service providers to have a county base of operations. Before, those vendors were able to use commercials kitchens anywhere.
“I believe that there is an opportunity to bring back that commercial kitchen that is mothballed at the moment,” O’Brien said.
“This is nothing new, there is precedent. I believe the Board of Ed has rented or leased surplus space to the Rock Hall fire department … this is not an unusual request, I believe that those kinds of arrangements have been made in the past,” O’Brien said.
Sullivan asked if any of the equipment from that kitchen had been moved to another facility. Couch said that was not the case, to her knowledge.
McGee asked how a lease arrangement would function.
O’Brien said that would be part of the discussion. He said it might be necessary to have an “umbrella group” on the lease to facilitate use for other people.
Other details to work out include who covers insurance and staffing.
“Those details can be negotiated or found a solution for as long as the facility can be brought up to health code to provide that service,” O’Brien said.
There are currently five groups seeking to pay for access to a commercial kitchen to have the certification and base of operations, O’Brien said.
Goetz said before the process goes too far he would like to have the Kent County Health Department involved to make sure it’s a viable option.
“Obviously there’s a lot of detail that needs to be worked out, but I think it’s a great use of an empty space,” Goetz said.
O’Brien said the vendors he has spoken with are willing to rent to make the agreement viable and “pay for itself.”
“It’s an interesting proposal,” McGee said.
O’Brien said he is currently seeking approval for the concept before taking next steps with the health department.
Couch told the board if they are in agreement, she would work with O’Brien and Chestertown Town Manager Bill Ingersoll, as well as Kent County Public School Supervisor of Operations Joe Wheeler and any other necessary parties to start a conversation.
“I didn’t want to move forward without board approval,” Couch said.
At the meeting, Wheeler said there are no problems sharing the space.
Goetz asked that the issue come back to the board after the various groups discuss use of the kitchen.
The board agreed to move forward with discussions on both issues.
