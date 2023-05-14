GRASONVILLE — The Chesterwye Center in Grasonville has served the disability community on the Eastern Shore for more than half a century. Founded in 1967, Chesterwye provided the first “alternative housing” in Maryland available for adults with disabilities. The center is now reopened, post-COVID, with new programs and community activities.
Each resident at Chesterwye lives in a home outfitted for their needs. On a daily basis the residents of Chesterwye take an active part in the life of Queen Anne’s County. Residents are welcomed at the YMCA, libraries, veterans organizations, in schools, restaurants and at community events. Queen Anne’s community has distinguished itself as a “county of care and inclusion” even from the earliest days of the Chesterwye programs.
This spring, Chesterwye Center gathered again as a community, greeting old friends and making new ones; helping the Chesterwye participants to leave behind the isolation of COVID.
Each morning at 9 a.m. the community gathers at the Chesterwye Center to take aerobics classes together.
Participants are encouraged to join in with the support of their volunteers and direct support professionals, trained and certified to support people with disabilities.
The Omnia Program, a new program at the Chesterwye Center, has completed its first phase. Via Omnia, each member of the community will be enabled to participate in creating art without regard to ability. For some members of the community, it is the first time in their lifetimes they have had an opportunity to share their artistic preferences and create artwork.
The Omnia system uses “adaptive tools” to allow someone with limited dexterity to choose colors, share interests and convey style choices. The adaptive tools can also assist someone with limited verbal ability to state preferences through touch and line of sight.
Encouraging participants to express beliefs, creative ideas, and to share their own feelings, in some cases, art is created in collaboration with a DSP. This special relationship with a DSP encourages a participant to create artwork as a team.
The Omnia program, in its first phase, has created a world of surprises, said Chesterwye Foundation Director of Development Elaine Studley. “Participants share family memories and sophisticated artistic styles sometimes simply through touch. Other residents were able to talk about their experience of COVID and through it express a need to return to a beloved church or community activity. The greatest surprise of Omnia program is the enhanced self-expression of the members of the community.”
The introductory, adaptive tools of the Omnia project facilitate making choices regardless of ability to communicate. The “back end” or “brain” of the project is a computer system designed to interpret the input from residents’ preferences. This system employs artificial intelligence to assist in bridging the gap between disability and self-expression.
Phase II of the Omnia Project will open a gallery to the public to share the already beautiful collection of artworks along with biographies of the artists and their experience in creating their art. The remaining phases of the Omnia project will include an online system which can be shared with other communities.
Omnia is not revolutionary in its concept. However, through its welcoming of first-time artists, Omnia celebrates “inclusion”, which is a value held dear by the Chesterwye community since its inception.
If you would like to visit the Chesterwye Center Omnia Gallery, volunteer for the day programs or donate to the Chesterwye Center (www.Chesterwye.org), contact Elaine Studley at Estudley@Chesterwye.com or call 410-827-7048.
