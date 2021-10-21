GRASONVILLE — Feeling the COVID crunch, Queen Anne’s Chesterwye facility is one of many care agencies in need of additional care givers for their developmentally and intellectually compromised adult residents. Providing service to the immediate Kent Island area, Chesterwye residents live in group homes, receiving round-the-clock care, with employees coming in to work with them in shifts.
Among those Chesterwye residents who receive 24/7 care at the group homes, Executive Director Debra Langseth said, “97% of our residents have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.” The Queen Anne’s County Health Department gave priority to those live-in residents when the vaccination rollout began.
Care givers are referred to as “direct support personnel” at Chesterwye. Those live-in residents have a wide range of disabilities, some intellectual, some physical.
“Cass” Smith has been employed with Chesterwye the past eight years.
She said, “You’ve got to have heart to do this work, heart and patience. Some of them can do for themselves — you just need to steer them in the right direction.”
Maria Duran has been employed at Chesterwye since 2006. She’s originally from the Dominican Republic.
Duran said, “I don’t do this work for the money. I’m here to help people who can’t help themselves. Those I serve are like family to me.”
She’s not the only one who feels that way. Larry Fountain serves in a group home with four physically disabled adult males.
Fountain said, “They’re family to me. We always have a good time. It’s like we’re a home of all bachelors! (the men all laughed) I feed, clothe and shower these guys.”
Resident P.J. Quay is a Ravens’ fan. His house partner, David Davis, is a Washington Football Team fan. There is a tremendous rivalry when those teams play each other. Quay’s room is decorated with all Ravens colors and signs. Each resident has their own bedroom decorated with items they like most.
Fountain said, “We go out as much as we can. We recently made a trip to Ocean City for the day. Last week we went to a movie theater to see the new Marvel movie ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.’ We all enjoyed that.”
The group lives close to the Cross Island Trail and go out on it as much as possible, even in wheelchairs.
Some go to the YMCA in Easton, and one client goes to Talisman Therapeutic Riding in Grasonville.
Former Maryland State Delegate Wheeler Baker has served many years as president of the Chesterwye Foundation. He often refers to the commitment made by the late Dr. Harry Rhodes in seeing that adults with developmental disabilities receive quality care and have as meaningful lives as possible.
Baker often says, “But for the Grace of God, there is me, meaning, if a couple things didn’t go right, I’m right there with these folks we are caring for! Chesterwye provides these folks with a home. I think that’s a pretty significant service. I know that Dr. Rhodes made his life mission to help these folks. I feel we’ve got to help them.”
Paid training is provided for those who apply, as care givers must become certified to work with folks with disabilities. Care givers can work full or part-time. Those who work at least 30 hours a week receive additional benefits.
There are hiring bonuses being offered to current employees for referral hires, also new hire bonuses, as well as an additional “end-of-year” (after 12 months employed) bonus paid to new hires.
Anyone interested can learn more by contacting Chesterwye at 410-827-7048, extension 313, or send an email to rzylka@chesterwye.com.
