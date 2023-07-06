ST. MICHAELS — Kids and adults alike walked, biked, strolled and rode in the St. Michaels Children’s Parade to celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday.
The parade, which began at 10 a.m., kicked off the town’s July Fourth celebrations.
Bikes, scooters, wagons and strollers were the common modes of transportation in the parade. Many children were dressed in fun and sometimes elaborate red, white and blue outfits.
Friends Taylor Stundick, Ellie Cockrell and Ella Davis went all out with their parade outfits. Decked head to toe in red, white and blue — including face paint; beads; hats and even a red, white and blue unicorn headband — the three pals walked the parade route together.
Stundick, who is from the Annapolis area, said that she and her family celebrate the holiday in St. Michaels every year because her grandparents have a house in town.
When it comes to what Stundick loves most about the annual festivities, one word comes to mind: Family.
“Well, my whole family comes,” she said. “But [it’s] the family feeling of everyone celebrating together.”
Davis added that her favorite part is the face paint.
Like Stundick, Shari and Neil Cantor love how the event brings the community together.
“Part of the fun is being together with family and celebrating the holiday together and seeing how the community comes out for it,” Neil Cantor said.
The couple, who come to St. Michaels from Bethesda for the Fourth of July every year, enjoyed the parade from the sidelines this year while their children joined in.
The parade route, which started at St. Michaels Museum, took participants west down Talbot Street until turning around at Willow Street so that they returned to the museum through St. Mary’s Square.
Bentley Smith, 12, drove a decorated golf cart in the back of the parade. Smith, along with her sister Paige and her friend, Skylar Enzor, woke up early to decorate the golf cart using July Fourth decorations they found in their garage.
“They didn’t want to ride bikes,” Bentley’s mother, Jennifer Smith, said. “So we got special permission for them to be in the parade in the golf cart and to be the final car.”
While the parade route was only a couple of blocks, the festivities had only begun when the parade-goers returned to the museum.
The lawn outside the museum was packed with people. There were tables with food, an area for performances and speeches and even a fire truck and Fishmobile.
Many residents and visitors stood in lines for Rita’s Italian Ice or burgers and hotdogs grilled and served up by the St. Michaels Fire Department.
Children posed for photos in the driver’s seat of a shiny, red fire truck. Many children walked through the Fishmobile, a bus-turned-traveling aquarium from the Phillips Wharf Environmental Center.
Kristen Lycett, executive director of the center, said many of the live animals featured in the tanks are native to the area.
At the entrance of the museum, attendees could listen to performances and speeches. These included a reading of the Declaration of Independence by Sam Peskin, who was dressed as Uncle Sam; a magic show given by magician John Dodge; a musical performance by the Royal Oak Musicians of “This Land Is Your Land” and a speech by Pete Lesher, Talbot County Council vice president and chief curator at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
Lesher spoke about the importance of democracy and a hope for the future of the country.
“We remember that what we hold in common — a national identity rooted in valuing the dignity and respect of every individual and of their voice in government — will hold us together,” he said. “And that 247 years into this experiment in self-rule, our greatest days, yes our greatest days, are still in front of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.